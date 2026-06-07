Amid rumours of political entry with Trichy seat, Raghava Lawrence hints at big announcement

Actor and filmmaker Raghava Lawrence has finally reacted to the growing buzz about his possible entry into politics. For days, there has been speculation that he might contest the Trichy East by-election, the seat left vacant by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay after the recent Assembly elections. Raghava Lawrence set for political entry? Major announcement to happen soon.

A major announcement Addressing the rumours in a post on X, Raghava Lawrence said the speculation had reached a point where he felt he needed to respond. "All my Media friends have been reaching out to me over the phone and requesting to meet me, asking for clarification. Since the speculation has grown to a point where I feel I should address it, I wanted to share this note. I'm currently busy shooting for Benz, and my schedule ends on the 10th," he wrote.

The actor added that he will hold a press conference on June 11 at 9:30 am to announce a major decision. "I’m currently busy shooting for Benz, and my schedule ends on 10th. With my mother’s blessings, An important decision regarding my life will be announced on 11th, Thursday at 9:30 am," he said

Why Trichy East is at the centre of speculation Speculation about Raghava Lawrence entering politics has grown after the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Chief Minister Vijay, who leads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), contested from both Trichy East and Perambur and won both seats. In Trichy East, he defeated DMK candidate Inigo Irudayaraj by 27,416 votes. But electoral rules allow a candidate to keep only one constituency. Vijay chose to retain Perambur, reportedly because it is closer to the state secretariat. This left Trichy East vacant, sparking talk about who might contest the by-election.

Raghava Lawrence is among the names being discussed, though he has not confirmed any political plans yet.