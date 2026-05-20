DMK undertakes ‘appropriate’ reviews to make organisational changes: M K Stalin

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Wednesday said the party is undertaking ‘appropriate’ reviews to make changes in the organisational structure, claiming that the party will bounce back soon. DMK emerged as the principal opposition party in the state assembly. (X/mkstalin)

This comes days after actor-politician C Joseph Vijay of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam was sworn in as Tamil Nadu chief minister after winning 108 seats, and seeking support from several smaller camps secure 118 seats in the 234-seat assembly. DMK emerged as the principal opposition party in the assembly, winning 59 seats.

In a letter to party cadre, Stalin said though he assumed the responsibility as the party president, he would continue to work as a primary cadre of the party.

“Even now, DMK remains the movement that determines the political course of Tamil Nadu. In a way to multiply its strength, I, as one among you, am undertaking appropriate reviews to make massive changes in the organisational structure of the party,” he said.

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Referring to his father M Karunanidhi’s (Kalaignar) 103rd birth anniversary on June 3 he said, it rejuvenates all the party cadre and it makes the partymen to work with enthusiasm on the field.

“Let us celebrate the birthday of Kalaignar grandly across Tamil Nadu. Let the black and red two-color flag fly high everywhere in the party branches. Party executives should celebrate leader Kalaignar’s birth anniversary in a way that helps the senior pioneers who dedicated themselves to the growth of the DMK,” he said.

He also appealed to youth to spread the “historical achievements” of the Kalaignar on social media platforms. “Let us work even harder to protect the welfare of Tamil Nadu,” he added.