People of Mizoram opposed to Citizenship Amendment Bill: CM tells Amit Shah

The Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 could open a “floodgate of illegal immigrants” in Mizoram, an official statement said.

india Updated: Oct 06, 2019 08:04 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Aizawl
Chief minister of Mizoram Zoramthanga.
Chief minister of Mizoram Zoramthanga.(PTI Photo)
         

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga Saturday told visiting Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the people of the state are against the proposed amendment to the Citizenship Act, 1955, an official statement said.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 could open a “floodgate of illegal immigrants” in Mizoram, an official statement said.

Zoramthanga met Shah, who is also the BJP national president, at the Raj Bhavan here and the two leaders discussed several other issues.

This was Shah’s first visit to Mizoram after assuming office.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 06:21 IST

India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
