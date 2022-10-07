Home / India News / People of northeast should think about their contribution to nation: Manipur CM

People of northeast should think about their contribution to nation: Manipur CM

Published on Oct 07, 2022 11:45 PM IST

N Biren Singh said the region is strategically located as the land gateway of the country to South East Asia and is blessed with abundant natural resources

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said the state government has extended support to 5,796 entrepreneurs at a total project cost of Rs. 110 crore to provide ample room for growth of an entrepreneurship (ANI)
ByBabie Shirin

IMPHAL : Chief minister N Biren Singh on Friday asked people of the northeast including Manipur to think about their contribution to the country rather than just focus on what the nation has given them. Singh said such a change in thinking will increase the region’s contribution to the country’s development.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Young Leaders Connect – 8 at the City Convention Centre, the chief minister said North-East Leaders Connect (NELC) over the decade has paved the path as a facilitator for growth and development in the region”.

He said the region has the potential to be a growth engine for the country and underlined the significance of the strategically located region realising its inherent potentials in different fields. For this to translate into reality, young leaders of the region need to collectively forge a vision and lead a coordinated response, he added.

Stressing that start-ups in Manipur have transformed the entrepreneurship ecosystem, the chief minister said the state government has extended support to 5,796 entrepreneurs at a total project cost of 110 crore to provide ample room for growth of an entrepreneurship.

The Manipur said the first building of Manipur IT SEZ will be ready soon and is expected to create employment opportunities for about 1,500-2,000 people.

(with PTI input)

