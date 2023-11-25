People of Telangana fed up with BRS government, wind of change in favour of BJP: PM Modi in Kamareddy rally

Kamareddy (Telangana) [India], November 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said there is a wave of change in Telangana with the people fed up with the rule of the BRS government and the wind is in favour of the BJP. HT Image

Addressing a rally here, the Prime Minister attacked the ruling Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi and Congress and said they did not work for the Backward Sections or Dalits.

"They are cheaters and make only fake promises. Modi's guarantee means a guarantee of fulfilling the guarantees. Today, the people from the Backward Class are enthusiastic because the BJP has promised to make Chief Minister from the Backward Class community in Telangana," he said.

He said the promise to give Telangana its first CM from the Backward Class was not fulfilled in the past.

He said people have seen BJP's track record and whatever BJP says, it delivers.

"We promised that we will end triple talaq and we did it. We said that Article 370 will be abolished, reservation for women, One Rank One Pension for soldiers and we fulfilled it. We promised to build Ram Temple and this is also being done. In Telangana, we promised to build Turmeric Board and it has been completed by the BJP government," he said.

"I see a wave of change in Telangana. The people of Telangana are fed up with the 9-year rule of the BRS government and want freedom from it...This time the wind is in favor of BJP," he added.

PM Modi alleged that every section of the society in Telangana feels cheated.

Telangana will go to the polls on November 30. Votes will be counted on December 3 along with four other states.

In the 2018 assembly polls, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats. Congress won 19 seats. (ANI)