People’s MLA vs 'The System': why all eyes are on Raijor Dal's Akhil Gogoi in Assam assembly election 2026

Akhil Gogoi is a leader of the Raijor Dal party fighting the election from the Sivasagar seat. He remains a crucial figure in Assam politics due to his unique ability to bridge the gap between grassroots regionalism and high-stakes legislative opposition. Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, who has served 567 days in prison for his role in the anti-CAA agitation in Assam. (ANI)

Gogoi, who rose to power from the anti-CAA movement, has filed his candidacy from this seat to seek a second term. His primary support comes from the indigenous Assamese communities, particularly the peasantry, rural youth, and the Ahom community in Upper Assam, who view him as a protector of land rights and identity.

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