Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Personal feelings not enough’: Kerala HC rejects plea for CBI probe into ADM’s death

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 03, 2025 04:59 PM IST

Ex-Kannur ADM Naveen Babu’s wife Manjusha said she was disappointed by the verdict rejecting her request for a CBI probe into her husband’s death

KOCHI: The Kerala high court on Monday rejected a petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of former Kannur additional district magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu who was found dead at home in October last year.

Then Kannur district panchayat president PP Divya, who had accused Babu of corruption at his farewell function, was arrested by the police for his death. He was released on bail after 11 days (FIle Image)
Then Kannur district panchayat president PP Divya, who had accused Babu of corruption at his farewell function, was arrested by the police for his death. He was released on bail after 11 days (FIle Image)

A bench of justices PB Suresh Kumar and Jobin Sebastian rejected the appeal filed by the civil servant’s wife, observing that the personal feelings of the official’s family were not enough to warrant a transfer of the probe from the state police to CBI.

Babu, a revenue officer, was found dead in his government quarters on October 15 last year, a day after CPM leader and then Kannur district panchayat president PP Divya, while speaking at the official’s farewell function, accused him of taking a bribe for a no-objection certificate (NOC) for a fuel station.

Divya was arrested and spent 11 days behind bars before securing bail. The probe was handed to a special investigation team (SIT) headed by the Kannur Town inspector. However, Babu’s wife moved the high court in December last year to seek a CBI probe, arguing that the current police probe was ineffective.

The deceased officer’s wife, Manjusha, contended that a police probe conducted by the SIT lacked credibility and that the accused had ties to the state’s ruling party CPI(M) and could easily influence witnesses at ease. This petition was rejected by a single judge bench on February 6.

Manjusha’s appeal to the division bench was rejected on Monday. “The personal feelings of the victim, howsoever genuine, is not enough to warrant a transfer. If the principle aforesaid is not adopted while considering the requests for transferring investigation, the public would think that the system can be easily swayed by outside influence and consequently lose faith in the normal legal process,” the bench said.

The high court also said that this was not a case where there were allegations against top officials of the state government or the police.

“This is also not a case where the CBI, or for that matter any investigative agency, would be in an advantageous position to carry out the investigation in a fair and impartial manner,” the court said.

Manjusha told reporters that she was disappointed. “We had hoped that our request for a CBI probe would be approved. But we are disappointed by the verdict today. We will speak with our legal counsel and decide our future course of action,” she said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On