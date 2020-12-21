e-paper
Pesticide consumed by children while playing cost their lives, say police

Pesticide consumed by children while playing cost their lives, say police

Police said that the aunt, who is mentally challenged, also consumed the pesticide and is critical.

india Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 12:12 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
The police said that the incident took place on Sunday afternoon in Jangada village while the kids and their aunt were playing in the village. (Representativbe photo)
The police said that the incident took place on Sunday afternoon in Jangada village while the kids and their aunt were playing in the village. (Representativbe photo)
         

Two children, aged six and three, died after consuming poison while they were playing with their aunt in Gariyaband district, officials said on Monday.

Police said that the aunt, who is mentally challenged, also consumed the pesticide and is critical.

“The kids – Mithun (6) and Nirjala ( 3) - died on Sunday night in Gariyaband hospital while their aunt was rushed to Raipur for treatment,” Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Gariyaband, Sukhanand Rathore told HT.

The ASP said that the incident took place on Sunday afternoon in Jangada village while the kids and their aunt were playing in the village.

“The woman [aunt] saw a bottle which was filled with pesticide near a house of the village and consumed it along with the kids. After about 30 minutes, all three fell unconscious near their house. Subsequently, the villagers rushed them to a nearby hospital where the kids died in the evening; the aunt was referred to Raipur for treatment,” said the ASP.

