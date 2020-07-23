e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Petition in Supreme Court seeks Commission to inquire Govt lapses in tackling Covid-19

Petition in Supreme Court seeks Commission to inquire Govt lapses in tackling Covid-19

On a day when Bhushan was slapped with a contempt notice by the apex court for his tweets accusing the judiciary of “destroying democracy”, the present petition was filed asking Court to hold the government accountable for its “gross mismanagement” of the pandemic situation.

india Updated: Jul 23, 2020 08:04 IST
Abraham Thomas | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Abraham Thomas | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: Supreme Court of India.
File photo: Supreme Court of India. (Rajkumar)
         

Five retired bureaucrats and an academician have approached the Supreme Court through lawyer Prashant Bhushan for setting up a Commission of Inquiry to probe the lapses on part of the government in handling the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

On a day when Bhushan was slapped with a contempt notice by the apex court for his tweets accusing the judiciary of “destroying democracy”, the present petition was filed asking Court to hold the government accountable for its “gross mismanagement” of the pandemic situation.

The petitioners include former Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers KP Fabian and Madhu Bhaduri, former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers MG Devasahayam, Meena Gupta, Somasundar Burra and academician Amit Bhaduri.

Also read: SC seeks detailed response from Prashant Bhushan on contempt matter over his tweets

The petition alleges that the government failed on many counts which resulted in depriving citizens of their right to life and livelihood. The petition claims that the government failed to take timely and effective measures to contain the transmission of the disease despite getting notification of the disease from the World Health Organization (WHO) in January 2020. This began with a failure to screen all international passengers arriving in India, according to the petition.

Next, the petition alleges failure of the Centre to abide by its statutory obligations under the Disaster Management Act. Further, the petitioners accused the Centre of not consulting the National Task Force constituted on March 18, 2020, before imposing the lockdown. This committee had experts from the fields of epidemiology and public health. Timely and targeted provisions were not made to prevent job loss, income loss, deprivation of livelihood, starvation and exodus of migrant workers, the petition stated.

The petition also touched upon the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) to health workers as an added ground for jeopardizing the safety of health workers. “The aforesaid lapses on part of the respondent (Centre) while dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic have led to a severe infraction of the fundamental rights of people,” stated the petition filed by Bhushan.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
Security agencies red-flag Chinese fronts in education, not just power and telecom
Security agencies red-flag Chinese fronts in education, not just power and telecom
India, China fail to make breakthrough in de-escalating tensions at LAC
India, China fail to make breakthrough in de-escalating tensions at LAC
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
LIVE: US reports more than 1,000 Covid-19 deaths for second consecutive day
LIVE: US reports more than 1,000 Covid-19 deaths for second consecutive day
Explainer: How foreign experts got injured at Baghjan oil well
Explainer: How foreign experts got injured at Baghjan oil well
First antigen kit of Indian make gets ICMR approval
First antigen kit of Indian make gets ICMR approval
Delhi court hands sex racket operator Sonu Punjaban 24-year prison sentence
Delhi court hands sex racket operator Sonu Punjaban 24-year prison sentence
Dil Bechara: Swastika Mukherjee’s memories of Sushant Singh Rajput | Aur Batao
Dil Bechara: Swastika Mukherjee’s memories of Sushant Singh Rajput | Aur Batao
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In