e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Petrol, diesel prices drop further after WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic

Petrol, diesel prices drop further after WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic

The retail prices of fuel are dependent on the international crude prices and the rupee-US dollar exchange rate as India imports over 80% of its crude requirements.

india Updated: Mar 12, 2020 10:54 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
The retail prices of fuel are dependent on the international crude prices and the rupee-US dollar exchange rate as India imports over 80% of its crude requirements.
The retail prices of fuel are dependent on the international crude prices and the rupee-US dollar exchange rate as India imports over 80% of its crude requirements.(Reuters File Photo )
         

Fuel prices were further reduced on Thursday due to slump in demand after the coronavirus was declared pandemic. The price of petrol was reduced by 15-16 paise and that of diesel by 12-13 paise across all major cities in the country.

Petrol now costs Rs 70.14 per litre in Delhi, Rs 75.84 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 72.83 a litre in Kolkata and Rs 72.86 per litre in Chennai after the price cut.

Similarly, diesel costs Rs 62.89 a litre in Delhi, Rs 65.84 a litre in Mumbai, Rs 65.22 a litre in Kolkata and 66.35 per litre in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation website.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

International crude oil prices fell on Wednesday after Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vowed to boost production, escalating a global price war between OPEC and its allies. Brent was trading at $33.86 per barrel, down by $1.98 or 5.52%.

The travel and leisure industry has been badly impacted by the coronavirus after Italy locked down the entire country and the United States put a ban on travel to the country for at least 30 days.

The retail prices of fuel are dependent on the international crude prices and the rupee-US dollar exchange rate as India imports over 80% of its crude requirements.

Domestic petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies on a daily basis. Price revisions are implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 am.

tags
top news
Nifty slips below 10,000 mark first time in 2 yrs, Sensex down 1,800 points
Nifty slips below 10,000 mark first time in 2 yrs, Sensex down 1,800 points
Coronavirus scare: US President Donald Trump bans Europe travel, spooks Indian travellers
Coronavirus scare: US President Donald Trump bans Europe travel, spooks Indian travellers
Jyotiraditya Scindia in MP today, massive rally planned to welcome him
Jyotiraditya Scindia in MP today, massive rally planned to welcome him
As Congress scrambles to save MP govt, buzz grows of internal rift in BJP
As Congress scrambles to save MP govt, buzz grows of internal rift in BJP
Cornovarius outbreak: What no one is talking about
Cornovarius outbreak: What no one is talking about
Top 5 features that 2020 Hyundai Creta has but Kia Seltos does not
Top 5 features that 2020 Hyundai Creta has but Kia Seltos does not
A resilient China believes it is time to crank up the economy
A resilient China believes it is time to crank up the economy
IPL Governing Council to meet on March 14 to discuss coronavirus threat
IPL Governing Council to meet on March 14 to discuss coronavirus threat
trending topics
JEE Main 2020Jyotiraditya ScindiaXiaomi Redmi Note 9 seriesNovel coronavirusHardik Pandyacoronavirus spreadCoronavirusJyotiraditya Scindia MP Rally

don't miss

latest news

india news