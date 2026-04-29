Petrol, diesel prices hiked? PIB debunks viral notice circulating on social media, says ‘no such order issued’

The message, which purported to be an official order from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, claimed that petrol prices had been raised by ₹10 per litre and diesel by ₹12.50 per litre.

It further advised citizens to rely solely on official government sources for accurate information and avoid sharing unverified content that could create confusion.

“An order circulating on social media claims to be issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, stating that petrol and diesel prices have been increased by ₹10 and ₹12.50, respectively. The Government of India has NOT issued any such Order. Always VERIFY such news only through official government sources,” PIB Fact Check stated in its official release.

Fake documents cited crude oil surge The fabricated documents claimed that global crude oil prices had risen by over 100 per cent in recent months, leading to significant “under-recoveries” on petrol and diesel. It stated that this necessitated an immediate revision in retail fuel prices.

A second document, presented as a Ministry of Finance notification, was also circulated alongside. It sought to provide legal backing for the alleged hike under the Central Excise Act, 1944.