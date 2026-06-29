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Petrol, diesel sale restrictions to end on July 1 as India eases war-time curb

The curbs, imposed as a precaution against potential supply shortages, had barred commercial consumers from buying petrol and diesel at retail fuel stations.

Updated on: Jun 29, 2026 07:38 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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The Centre will lift temporary restrictions on the sale of petrol and diesel from July 1. This ends emergency measures introduced earlier this month to safeguard domestic fuel supplies amid disruptions led by the US-Israeli war on Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

India will lift temporary restrictions on the sale of petrol and diesel from July 1.(Representative)

The curbs, imposed as a precaution against potential supply shortages, had barred commercial consumers from buying petrol and diesel at retail fuel stations.

Authorities had also placed a daily limit on diesel purchases to ensure adequate availability for the general public. The curbs were imposed amid fears that the US-Israeli war on the Gulf could disrupt global energy supply chains and affect fuel availability.

Commercial LPG supply restored

Last week, the Centre restored commercial LPG supplies to pre-crisis levels. The ministry said that they withdrew temporary restrictions imposed in March after the war by US and Israel disrupted global energy supply chains.

 
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HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.

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