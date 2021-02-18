IND USA
A petrol pump attendant waits for customers as national petrol and diesel prices rise at Bharat Petroleum Fuel Station, in New Delhi.(ANI)
Petrol hits 100/L in Delhi, nears 90 in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Sachin Saini, New Delhi, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:28 AM IST

The price of petrol touched 100 a litre in a Rajasthan district and rose to record highs elsewhere, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the governments that came before his for not doing enough to address India’s dependance on imports for oil, and petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan appealed to major oil producers to relax their self-imposed production cuts.

The retail price of petrol crossed 100 per litre in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar on Wednesday, the first time the fuel was sold at rates in the three digits anywhere in the country, as rising global crude oil prices and tight fiscal headroom appeared to limit the government’s ability to restrain the spike. In Delhi, petrol retailed at 89.54 a litre.

The government has urged the oil producers’ cartel – the Organisation of Petrol Exporting Countries (OPEC) – as well as allies such as Russia to ease production cuts as higher prices are hitting demand and adding to inflation.

“We witnessed the largest oil supply cut in history to match the massive global demand destruction ever... With the advent of Covid-19 vaccines and a better understanding of the pandemic, we are now witnessing the revival of economies and energy demand. We have to build back better collectively...,” petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan said at an international symposium attended by officials from several oil producing nations as well as representatives of the International Energy Agency and International Energy Forum, which organised the video conference.


“We need to adopt a balanced approach at this juncture. It is in this spirit of allowing demand recovery to take primacy over crude prices, at least over the next few months, I am appealing for easing of production cuts by the key oil exporting countries, including the OPEC and OPEC Plus group. I have always maintained that prices should be reasonable and responsible, which means that we do not favour too low crude prices also,” he added.

PM Modi, too, addressed the issue, though not specifically in the context of the price in Sri Ganganagar. “India imported over 85% of its oil needs in the 2019-20 financial year and nearly 53% of its gas requirement. Can we be so import dependent? I don’t want to criticise anyone but I want to say (that) had we focussed on this subject earlier, our middle-class would not have been burdened,” he said at a virtual function to inaugurate oil and gas projects in poll-bound Tamil Nadu.

Read more: On rising petrol, diesel prices, Surjewala makes sharp attack at govt with 'fuel loot' tweet

He invited the “world to come and invest in India’s energy sector”, pointing out that the country is spending 7.5 lakh crore over the next five years to develop oil and gas infrastructure. By 2030, India will generate 40% of all its energy needs from renewable sources, the Prime Minister added.

Wednesday’s spike reignited the debate over government taxes. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said in the state assembly on Monday that the Union government was “responsible for the high fuel prices by not reducing the taxes”.

“If we reduce the taxes than our revenue will decline. In view of the public sentiments, despite the pandemic, the state reduced 2% VAT (value added tax) bringing a loss of 1,000 crore. Now, the Centre should reduce the taxes to lessen the burden on people,” he said.

Taxes account for more than 60% of the pump price of fuel. Part of these are central taxes and part, those levied by the state. In the case of Delhi, data available on the Indian Oil website shows that central excise duty and state value added taxes added 32.9 and 20.61 per litre to the cost of petrol. The base price, freight and dealer commission amounted to just 35.78 per litre for petrol. In effect, almost 60% of what people pay for petrol is taxes.

Read more: Petrol, diesel prices rise in Delhi for 9th day in a row, up by 25 paise each

Sri Ganganagar pays the highest rate for the fuel since it is the furthest from a nearby dispatching facility, which adds to transportation costs that is passed on to the consumer.

According to an official who asked not to be named, the government is not considering reducing the excise duty on fuel because of revenue concerns. “India’s fiscal deficit is quite high at 9.5% of GDP [gross domestic product] in 2020-21 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Budget has also proposed 12 lakh crore borrowings in FY22 that would mean a high fiscal deficit of 6.8% next fiscal year. In these circumstances, the government has no space to immediately cut excise duties of petrol and diesel,” this person said, asking not to be named.

SC Sharma, an energy expert and former officer on special duty at the erstwhile Planning Commission, said: “In spite of much lower global oil demand, the restricted supplies and production cuts by oil exporting countries are some of the major reasons for high oil prices... An increase of 27.5% within one-and-a-half month is too sharp even at a time when Covid pandemic is not subdued and a number of European countries are under partial lockdown.”

“It is believed that a gradual production increase was part of the agenda with 0.5 million barrels per day in the January 4 meeting of OPEC. However, subsequent to the meeting Saudi Arabia announced 1 million barrels per day of voluntary oil production cuts. In a situation when markets are recovering globally, such a high production cut could be one of the reasons for a price spike in a short period of time,” he added.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) issued an alert soon after the attack, although it isn’t clear at this time whether any of the targeted computers were compromised.(Representative image)
india news

Phishing attack targets officials through rogue mail from government ID

By Anisha Dutta, Binayak Dasgupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:50 AM IST
HT could not immediately determine the total number of officials targeted, and if any computers were successfully breached.
According to latest government data, while the Centre has set the annual target of building 6.377 million houses in FY20-21, states have sanctioned only 3.557 million, or 56% of the target.(Parwaz Khan/Hindustan Times)
india news

Just 4% houses built this fiscal year in PM Modi’s rural housing plan

By Saubhadra Chatterji
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:44 AM IST
The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna-Grameen, or PMAY-G, was created to provide pucca house to every homeless poor in rural areas. While it has been consistent in chasing targets, this year, some large states have faltered.
Police officers stop commuters at Girgaum Chowpatty during the night curfew in Mumbai.(PTI)
india news

Government chalks up plan to protect police evidence

By Neeraj Chauhan, Anvit Srivastava, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:40 AM IST
The report, Malkhana Management System, prepared by the apex police think-tank and approved by the MHA, has recommended the use of RFID tags, bar codes/QR codes, and 24x7 CCTV monitoring of the seized property kept inside theMalkhanas, which are the repositories of seized evidence.
Jacob, 30, applied for transit anticipatory bail after a non-bailable warrant was issued against her in Delhi earlier this week.(@nikitajacob/Twitter )
india news

Toolkit case: Nikita Jacob gets pre-arrest bail

By KAY Dodhiya , karn pratap singh, Mumbai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:30 AM IST
Another activist, Beed resident Shantanu Muluk, who is accused of creating the document, already received protection from arrest for 10 days by the high court on Tuesday; climate activist Disha Ravi is in jail in Delhi and faces charges of sedition, criminal conspiracy and intending to riot.
Foreign envoys, on their visit to Jammu and Kashmir, pose for photograph during their visit to the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar. (ANI)
india news

24 diplomats visit J&K in third delegation since Article 370 move

By Mir Ehsan, Rezaul H Laskar, Srinagar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:19 AM IST
The group includes European Union (EU) ambassador Ugo Astuto, and ambassadors of key European states such as French envoy Emmanuel Lenain, Italian envoy Vincenzo de Luca, Swedish envoy Klas Molin, Irish envoy Brendan Ward and Dutch envoy Marten van den Berg.
A medical worker prepares to administer a second vaccination injection against the coronavirus disease at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) in Tel Aviv, Israel.(Reuters)
india news

Israel researchers test drug to prevent severe Covid cases

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:02 AM IST
Researchers said that there was a marked improvement in their oxygen saturation and respiratory rate after the drug was administered for five days.
CM Nitish Kumar said that Bihar already has clearly identified backward classes and extremely backward classes since earlier days. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar once again bats for caste-based census

By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:48 AM IST
  • Kumar’s statement is significant in the wake of the Justice Rohini Commission’s proposal for sub-categorisation of reservation for other backward castes (OBCs) in the government sector.
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma arrives to attend the Budget session, in Guwahati. (ANI)
india news

Panel's recommendations far from legal reality, can't be implemented: Himanta

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:45 AM IST
As per the Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, Constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards, as may be appropriate, shall be provided to protect, preserve and promote the culture, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.
Warning systems failed both at Rishi Ganga and Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower project. The India Meteorological Department doesn't yet have any weather monitoring stations in the higher reaches of the mountains.(PTI)
india news

Uttarakhand fails to deliver early warning system 8 years after it was promised

By Jayashree Nandi, Joshimath
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:27 AM IST
The decision to install an early warning system comes nearly 8 years after the Union environment ministry had said in an affidavit that Uttarakhand urgently needed a flood forecasting network. An expert panel appointed in 2013 had observed that lack of disaster preparedness was a dangerous lacuna.
Rescue and restoration work continues at damaged Tapovan barrage, weeks after the glacier burst at Joshimath which triggered a massive flash flood on Feb. 7, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand,(PTI)
india news

Centre denies Char Dham road expansion link to Chamoli disaster

By Abraham Thomas, Neeraj Santoshi, New Delhi, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:23 AM IST
The Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) data submitted to the HPC have identified 161 sensitive locations in 574 km (on NH-94 Rishikesh to Uttarkashi, NH-58 Rishikesh to Mana and NH-125 Tanakpur to Pithoragarh), about one location every 3.5 km.
Puducherry Assembly Leader of Opposition Thiru N. Rangasamy along with a delegation of MLAs submits a letter to Lt. Governor to direct Chief Minister proving the majority in the assembly at Raj Niwas, in Puducherry.(ANI)
india news

Opposition in Puducherry calls for a floor test

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Puducherry
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:15 AM IST
The Opposition comprises the All India NR Congress, a splinter group of Rangasamy that holds seven seats, and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which has four members.
According to the guidelines, all international travellers, except those coming on flights originating from the United Kingdom, Europe and Middle East, will require to submit a self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal along with a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR report prior to travel.
india news

Centre issues new SOPs for international arrivals amid new Covid strains

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:48 AM IST
The latest rules will come into effect from 23:59 hours on February 22 and will be in force till further orders.
Supreme Court of India(File photo)
india news

SC allows NGO to challenge MP, Himachal anti-conversion laws

By Abraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:38 AM IST
In addition, the court also allowed the Muslim organization Jamait Ulama-i-Hind, to intervene in the proceedings. The organization alleged the laws led to the harassment of a large number of Muslim men and hence there was a need to oppose the legislation.
A New Delhi court acquitted Ramani of criminal defamation after she accused a former editor-turned-politician and junior external affairs minister of sexual harassment. M.J. Akbar, now 70, filed a case against Ramani in Oct. 2018, denying the allegations as “false, baseless and wild.”(AP)
india news

Journalist Priya Ramani acquitted in defamation case

By Richa banka, Dhamini Ratnam, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:30 AM IST
Shortly after the verdict, delivered at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court, Ramani said it would “encourage more women to speak up”.
