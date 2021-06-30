Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Petrol prices stay unchanged but over 100 a litre in 11 states: Know latest rates
india news

Petrol prices stay unchanged but over 100 a litre in 11 states: Know latest rates

The fuel prices hit a record high on Tuesday, with Mumbai selling petrol and diesel at the highest rates of all metropolitan cities
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 12:44 PM IST
A man looks at the counter as his car is filled with fuel at a petrol pump in New Delhi.(Amal KS/HT File Photo)

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Wednesday, a day after the same were once again increased by 34 paise per litre and 30 paise per litre, respectively, with prices in Mumbai touching a record high. Tuesday’s hike was the 32nd such change in less than two months, which took fuel prices in several major cities over the 100 per litre mark.

As of Wednesday, petrol in Mumbai is priced at 104.90 per litre while an equal quantity of diesel costs 96.72. Following Tuesday’s hike, petrol prices per litre are inching closer to 99 per litre mark in Delhi and diesel is priced at 89.18 per litre.

Similar to Mumbai, petrol prices have crossed the 100 per litre mark in Bengaluru where the fuel cost 102.11 per litre, and an equal quantity of diesel stands at 94.54 per litre.

Notably, the national capital remains the cheapest of the five metropolitan cities in terms of petrol and diesel prices.

Petrol price in Delhi: 98.81 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi: 89.18 per litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: 104.90 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: 96.72 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: 102.11 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: 94.54 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: 99.82 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: 93.74 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: 98.64 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: 92.03 per litre

Last month, after yet another hike in the fuel prices, Bhopal became the first state capital with a three-figure mark in petrol prices. It was soon joined by Jaipur and Mumbai. Earlier in June, Patna, Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru and Hyderabad also joined the wagon with petrol prices crossing the 100 per litre mark.

Following Tuesday’s hike, 11 states and Union territories in the country, including Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar, currently sell petrol at a price of more than 100 per litre. Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan has the highest fuel prices in India with petrol priced at 110 per litre, and diesel priced at 100 per litre.

Fuel prices have been witnessing an upward trend since May 4, a day after the results of the Assembly polls were declared. Prior to that, the state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) had not hiked the prices for 18 days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fuel price hike petrol price diesel prices

Related Stories

india news

Number theory: Fuel prices continue to rise, relief unlikely soon

PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 04:25 AM IST
others

Surge in fuel prices: Ludhiana transporters observe ‘black day’, residents also express resentment

UPDATED ON JUN 29, 2021 01:29 AM IST
india news

No reduction in fuel prices: TN finance minister

PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 12:51 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Yabba Dabba Doo: Flintstones-themed house in California wins lawsuit with town

Kerala Tourism celebrates Social Media Day with incredible pictures

Hrithik Roshan reacts to fan’s ‘Krrish4’ plot involving aliens and time travel

American singer Jason Derulo makes jalebis, people love the viral video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Gold Price Today
Raj Kaushal
Covaxin
LinkedIn
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP