Fuel prices hiked once again; petrol nears 100 per litre mark in Chennai

Petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday were once again hiked by 34 paise per litre and 30 paise per litre respectively, as fuel prices touched a record high in Mumbai. The fuel prices, which have been soaring across the country for the past couple of weeks, were hiked on Tuesday after remaining stable the day before.

Also Read | Fuel prices at record levels: States where petrol is over ₹100 a litre mark

With today's hike in fuel prices, petrol has crossed a record rate of ₹104.90 per litre in Mumbai, while the petrol rates have touched ₹98.81 per litre in the national capital Delhi.

Diesel, on the other hand, is selling for ₹89.18 per litre in Delhi and ₹96.72 per litre.

--

Petrol price in Delhi: ₹98.81 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi: ₹89.18 per litre

--

Petrol price in Mumbai: ₹104.90 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: ₹96.72 per litre

--

Petrol price in Chennai: ₹99.82 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: ₹93.74 per litre

--

Petrol price in Kolkata: ₹98.64 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: ₹92.03 per litre

--

The fuel prices have already crossed the ₹100 per litre mark in several states. Bihar is the latest to join the list of states where petrol is being sold at over ₹100. The prices have been increasing since May 4, a day after the results of the Assembly elections was announced. Before that, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) which decide the price at 6am every day, had not increased the fuel price for 18 days.

Including Bihar, there are 11 states and union territories now where petrol is being sold at over ₹100 a litre in some towns. These are Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Odisha, Manipur, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

While the opposition parties and common man have been raising their voices against the relentless hike, the government has not said anything on stopping the rise or bring the price down.