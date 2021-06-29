Home / Business / Fuel prices hiked once again; petrol nears 100 per litre mark in Chennai
A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai, India, on May 21, 2018. (REUTERS / Francis Mascarenhas / File Photo)
Fuel prices hiked once again; petrol nears 100 per litre mark in Chennai

The fuel prices, which have been soaring across the country for the past couple of weeks, were hiked on Tuesday after remaining stable the day before.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 11:26 AM IST

With today's hike in fuel prices, petrol has crossed a record rate of 104.90 per litre in Mumbai, while the petrol rates have touched 98.81 per litre in the national capital Delhi.

Also Read | Fuel prices at record levels: States where petrol is over 100 a litre mark

With today's hike in fuel prices, petrol has crossed a record rate of 104.90 per litre in Mumbai, while the petrol rates have touched 98.81 per litre in the national capital Delhi.

Diesel, on the other hand, is selling for 89.18 per litre in Delhi and 96.72 per litre.

Petrol price in Delhi: 98.81 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi: 89.18 per litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: 104.90 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: 96.72 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: 99.82 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: 93.74 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: 98.64 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: 92.03 per litre

The fuel prices have already crossed the 100 per litre mark in several states. Bihar is the latest to join the list of states where petrol is being sold at over 100. The prices have been increasing since May 4, a day after the results of the Assembly elections was announced. Before that, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) which decide the price at 6am every day, had not increased the fuel price for 18 days.

Including Bihar, there are 11 states and union territories now where petrol is being sold at over 100 a litre in some towns. These are Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Odisha, Manipur, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

While the opposition parties and common man have been raising their voices against the relentless hike, the government has not said anything on stopping the rise or bring the price down.

