PFI crackdown: Political slugfest over police action

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the raids against members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) were done as a preventive measure as law enforcement officials arrested around 80 activists from different districts of the state.

Bommai said that these were not raids but preventive measures taken by the police through the tehsildars.

“Police have to take certain preventive measures based on inputs. The same has been done by the police of Karnataka and of other states,” he said.

Karnataka’s minister for home affairs Araga Jnanendra said that those held had caused unrest and protested against the recent raids carried out by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“Earlier when there were raids by NIA on terrorists and these people (arrested today) had created some unrest and can cause problems in the future as well. So, we have taken them into preventive custody,” he said.

The raids were met with protests in several parts of Karnataka, including Bidar, Raichur and Dakshina Kannada among others places.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the opposition of being responsible for the growth of PFI and its activities in the state.

“The PFI, SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) and CFI (Campus Front of India) have created unrest in the past in the state. The reason for this is Siddaramaiah. When he was chief minister, over 2000 cases against these people were taken back which emboldened them. Even when their own legislator was attacked with a knife in Mysuru, they did not take any strong measures. As a result of his (Siddaramaiah) vote bank politics, they have grown,” Nalin Kumar Kateel, the state BJP president said.

The PFI’s political arm, SDPI, has made some strides in local elected bodies in the coastal region of the state and consider the Congress as its main contenders to secure the votes of minorities.

“There is no question of us helping anyone who is in the wrong,” Siddaramaiah said.

The deputy leader of the opposition, UT Kader, said that those who create unrest will be dealt with sternly but the government should bring in a uniform law for all organisations.

Kader refused to stand up for the group even though minorities are among its key support bases whose continued backing can increase the chances of the Congress to compete against the BJP in the 2023 assembly elections.

“Whoever creates unrest, spoils peace and create enmity, creates an environment of fear or plan murders, whichever this organisation.....all the people from different faiths will agree with the action,” he said.

He added that there has been no religious leader, even from the Muslim community, who has expressed their dissatisfaction against the raids.

The Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) said that there has been relentless action against PFI and affiliated organisations and that the government should provide clarity on why these were being conducted to alleviate concerns of the community.

“Are these midnight raids done on the direction of the government or on specific information? The government should place the truth before the people,” HD Kumaraswamy, former chief minister and JD(S) leader said.

“Suddenly these developments in the state should not create any panic or fear among any community,” he added.