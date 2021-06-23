Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Pfizer CEO says Covid-19 vaccine in final stages of approval in India
india news

Pfizer CEO says Covid-19 vaccine in final stages of approval in India

"I hope we will finalise an agreement with the government very soon," Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla said while speaking at the 15th Annual BioPharma and Healthcare Virtual Summit of USA India Chamber of Commerce.
ANI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 12:41 AM IST
Pfizer's demand for the indemnity is a key condition for the supply of its doses in India.(Reuters)

US pharmaceutical major Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla on Tuesday said the company is in the "final stages" of getting approval for its Covid-19 vaccine in India.

Bourla held discussion with Medanta Chairperson Dr Naresh Trehan over vaccine doses for children in India.

"I hope we will finalise an agreement with the government very soon," Bourla said while speaking at the 15th Annual BioPharma and Healthcare Virtual Summit of USA India Chamber of Commerce.

"We need to get first approval for a vaccine in India that we do not have yet and then to sign an agreement to send doses of our vaccines to India," he said. "We have donated critical care life medicines to India," he further added.

According to the Indian government sources, a discussion with the company is still underway and seems to be resolved soon. The US pharma giant has indicated that it will provide around five crore vaccine doses to India.

Pfizer's demand for the indemnity is a key condition for the supply of its doses in India.

Indemnity provides protection to vaccine manufacturers against legal proceedings and costs of compensation for severe side effects among those who received the shots.

Pfizer has obtained indemnity in several countries where its vaccine is already in use, including the United States.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus pfizer inc
TRENDING NEWS

Puppy sees rain for the first, keeps trying to catch drops. Watch adorable video

MS Dhoni, daughter Ziva look adorable in these pics from holiday. Seen them yet?

Watch: Mysterious flying lights spotted in Gujarat sky, ‘not UFO’ say experts

Elderly woman gasps in wonder at flower candle for her birthday, melts hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP