PG student shot at, injured on Allahabad University campus

An MA (philosophy) second semester student was shot at and injured in the philosophy department of Allahabad University (AU) on Thursday afternoon.

Panic gripped the campus after the incident and heavy force was deployed near the university. “The injured student Nagendra Singh has been admitted to a private hospital and a hunt has been launched for the accused, police said.

SSP Akash Kulhary said Nagendra Singh was a first year (second semester) student of MA philosophy. “During questioning Nagendra said he had come to appear for an examination scheduled at 3 pm. He was studying with some of his friends inside a classroom when he was shot at by the assailant with a country made pistol at around 2 pm. The assailant fled the spot on a two-wheeler by exiting the campus from the varsity gate near the Central Library. Nagendra was rushed to a private hospital. He had received a bullet injury in his shoulder and is now out of danger,” he added.

The attack took place over an old enmity and the suspect has been identified as Sardar Singh, a former student of the central university who hails from Jaunpur. A hunt has been launched to arrest him and force has been deployed near AU hostels, the SSP said.

AU proctor Prof Ram Sevak Dubey informed that the injured student was an inmate of Holland Hall hostel while the accused was a former student. “We have requested the district administration and police to deploy additional cops near the campus for security,” he added.