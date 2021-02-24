Phase 2 of Covid-19 vaccination from March 1: When will you get the shot?

The government will start the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination from March 1 and will administer people above 60 years of age and those above 45 with comorbidities with the shot against the coronavirus disease, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday. In the first phase of the country’s vaccination drive from January 17, healthcare and frontline workers were vaccinated.

India's tally of infections stands at over 11.03 million, as it recorded 13,742 new cases of the coronavirus disease, health ministry data shows, while deaths rose by a two-week high of 104 to 156,567. The active cases tally is 146,907 and 10,726,702 people have been discharged.

When will you get the Covid-19 vaccine?

Javadekar said in the second phase vaccine will be for people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities at thousands of government and private centres.

"The second phase of vaccination from March 1 in which people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities will be vaccinated at 10,000 government and over 20,000 private vaccination centres," Javadekar said.

The second phase of the vaccination will also include armed forces officials, police and vulnerable groups.

Also watch | Covid vaccination 2nd phase: Eligibility, vaccine cost and hospitals announced





Will you have to pay?

Union information and broadcasting minister Javadekar said that those who want to get vaccinated at government centres will be able to do so free of cost but those who opt for private hospitals will have to pay. “The amount will be decided by the health ministry within the next three to four days as they are in discussion with manufacturers and hospitals," he said.

Also read | Covid-19 vaccine at pvt centres to be expensive? AIIMS director explains

Asked if people will have a choice on which vaccine -- Covishield or Covaxin -- they want to take, Javadekar said India is proud to have two vaccines that are both effective with proven efficacy. The vaccine developed by Oxford University-AstraZeneca is being manufactured by the Serum Institute India as Covishield and Covaxin is being produced by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech.

Which documents do you need to register on Co-WIN application?

According to officials, an Aadhaar card will not be mandatory for registration. “People can use any ID to register, they just have to make sure that they carry the same proof when they go for vaccination,” an official said.

Vaccination certificates will be made available across government platforms such as Co-WIN and Digilocker. The option to register on Aarogya Setu is also likely as the platforms will be integrated, according to an internal note circulated on the Co-WIN application.

Also read | 'Expect most ministers to pay for their Covid vaccines': Ravi Shankar Prasad

People, who do not have a mobile phone, can register using the number from someone in the family. “Up to five members from one family can register on one account and can register to get the shot together,” the official said.

How many people have got the vaccine so far?

According to government data, more than 12.16 million health and frontline workers so far and has been paid for by the Centre. India hopes to vaccinate some 300 million by August this year.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON