Physically-challenged man allegedly beaten to death by cops over money dispute in UP’s Hathras

A physically-challenged vendor was allegedly beaten to death by some policemen over a monetary dispute in Sadar area of UP’s Hathras town on Monday night.

Angered over his death, locals staged a blockade on the Agra-Aligarh highway, officials said on Tuesday.

An FIR was lodged against sub inspector Ashish Yadav, who has also been suspended, said SP Hathras Jai Prakash.

“A case has been registered against Ashish and recommendations have been made to district magistrate Rama Shankar Maurya for a magisterial probe into the matter,” said the SP.

Witnesses said Vimal Kumar, 44, used to run a kiosk near a liquor shop in Sadar area of Hathras. On Monday night, some cops, led by Ashish Yadav, brutally thrashed the physically challenged man over a monetary dispute. Vimal was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries late in the night.

A departmental inquiry has also been ordered into the incident. Other cops accompanying the suspended SI are also being identified, said police sources.

A compensation of Rs 1 lakh for the victim’s family was also announced by the DM.

