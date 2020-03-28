e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PIB Fact Check junks report that said India is in third stage of Covid-19

PIB Fact Check junks report that said India is in third stage of Covid-19

It said a report in that India has slipped into the third stage of the coronavirus pandemic as misleading n and scaremongering,.

india Updated: Mar 28, 2020 16:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan times, New Delhi
People buy essential goods in New Delhi’s Greater Kailash area on day 4 of the three-week nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus.
People buy essential goods in New Delhi’s Greater Kailash area on day 4 of the three-week nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
         

The Press Information Bureau fact checking unit PIB Fact Check has been busy fighting fake news and false claims on coronavirus in the past weeks.

On Saturday, it dismissed reports on an online news portal that India has entered the third stage of the pandemic as misleading and scaremongering amid a countrywide lockdown to contain the pandemic.

“Please don’t fall for report claiming India has entered State 3 – i.e. community transmission of #Covid19. Claims made are misleading and scaremongering. Various measures of social distancing being practised and implemented is crucial to fighting #covid19,” it tweeted.

 

On March 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interaction with the electronic media through video conference, had asked television channels to spread scientific reports, involve informed people in their discussions and counter the spread of misinformation and highlight the importance of social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

As the coronavirus pandemic expands its footprints in India, PIB Fact Check finds itself in the frontline to debunk false news and misleading claims.

The virus has affected almost 900 people in the country with Maharashtra continuing to lead to 159 cases of infection. Nineteen people have died of Covid-19 so far.

The Centre is pulling out all the stops to fight the Covid-19 pandemic by drafting in state-owned facilities and production units and private companies to boost manufacture and supply of medical equipment and setting up quarantine facilities.

From the Railways to the Defence Research and Development Organisation to Armed Forces and car makers, the government is building up a phalanx to

stop the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

top news
‘No hard proof of community transmission’: Govt says India not in stage-3
‘No hard proof of community transmission’: Govt says India not in stage-3
LIVE: Coronavirus cases cross 6,00,000 globally
LIVE: Coronavirus cases cross 6,00,000 globally
Air pollution curve flattens in Delhi-NCR due to lockdown impact
Air pollution curve flattens in Delhi-NCR due to lockdown impact
In some countries, transporting petrol may become costlier than petrol itself
In some countries, transporting petrol may become costlier than petrol itself
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
How to get curfew passes in Delhi
How to get curfew passes in Delhi
Akshay Kumar contributes Rs 25 crore to PM Modi’s coronavirus relief fund
Akshay Kumar contributes Rs 25 crore to PM Modi’s coronavirus relief fund
Donald Trump signs $2.2 trillion relief package for US as pandemic cases surge
Donald Trump signs $2.2 trillion relief package for US as pandemic cases surge
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news