PIB Fact Check junks report that said India is in third stage of Covid-19

india

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 16:58 IST

The Press Information Bureau fact checking unit PIB Fact Check has been busy fighting fake news and false claims on coronavirus in the past weeks.

On Saturday, it dismissed reports on an online news portal that India has entered the third stage of the pandemic as misleading and scaremongering amid a countrywide lockdown to contain the pandemic.

“Please don’t fall for report claiming India has entered State 3 – i.e. community transmission of #Covid19. Claims made are misleading and scaremongering. Various measures of social distancing being practised and implemented is crucial to fighting #covid19,” it tweeted.

#PIBFactCheck: Please don't fall for report claiming India has entered Stage 3 - i.e community transmission of #Covid19



Claims made are misleading and scaremongering.



Various measures of social distancing being practiced and implemented is crucial to fighting #covid19 pic.twitter.com/KpTnSVwoS2 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 28, 2020

On March 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interaction with the electronic media through video conference, had asked television channels to spread scientific reports, involve informed people in their discussions and counter the spread of misinformation and highlight the importance of social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

As the coronavirus pandemic expands its footprints in India, PIB Fact Check finds itself in the frontline to debunk false news and misleading claims.

The virus has affected almost 900 people in the country with Maharashtra continuing to lead to 159 cases of infection. Nineteen people have died of Covid-19 so far.

The Centre is pulling out all the stops to fight the Covid-19 pandemic by drafting in state-owned facilities and production units and private companies to boost manufacture and supply of medical equipment and setting up quarantine facilities.

From the Railways to the Defence Research and Development Organisation to Armed Forces and car makers, the government is building up a phalanx to

stop the coronavirus pandemic in the country.