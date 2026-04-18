PIB fact-checks influencer Sarthak Ahuja's video about income tax clearance certificate for travel abroad

“Tax clearance certificate… may be required to be obtained by persons domiciled in India only in the following circumstances: where the person is involved in serious financial irregularities and his presence is necessary in investigation of cases… or where the person has direct tax arrears exceeding ₹10 lakh,” that release said, sharing other nuances too.

It added. “Under Section 230 [of the Income Tax Act, 1961], tax clearance certificates are not mandatory for everyone; they are only required for specific individuals under certain legal circumstances. This rule has remained unchanged since 2003, even after the amendments vide Finance (No 2) Act, 2024.” It also shared a link to a press release from 2024, debunking misinformation at the time too.

The government's Press Information Bureau posted his video with the label “fake” on X and wrote: “An Instagram video by the account (@casarthakahuja) is claiming that all Indian citizens must obtain an income-tax clearance certificate (ITCC) every time before leaving the country. This claim is fake.”

The Indian government on Saturday issued a clarification and “fact check” on a social media influencer's video about who really needs an income-tax clearance certificate while traveling abroad. But the influencer, Sarthak Ahuja, hit back and said his video was not misleading.

However, Sarthak Ahuja, a Chartered Accountant known for making videos on personal finance and related subjects, wrote in reply to the shared clip: “Horrible. The video does not say all citizens. It clearly states that people who don’t have taxable income or PAN. So why pick on selectively showcasing it as incorrect!” In his reply, he did not dispute the details shared by the PIB regarding who actually needs a tax clearance certificate.

One user complained to him: “You have been incorrect about many things, called out many times in your Instagram comment section. Just because you state few right things doesn’t make it the whole truth. High time it was fact checked!”

Another pointed out: “Hey.. I follow you and your videos. To be honest, the start of your video is quite confusing,” while yet another X user said, “Then what do you mean by ‘Every time you leave the country’.”

Who is Sarthak Ahuja? CA Sarthak Ahuja is famous for having a large social media following, prominently on Instagram. His profile says he completing CA, CS, and CMA by age 23, and has a management degree from the Indian School of Business (ISB).

He has written bestselling books too, including ‘Founder’s Office’, ‘Daily Coffee & Startup Fundraising’, and ‘The Money Ball’.