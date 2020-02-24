e-paper
Home / India News / Pilot killed in micro light aircraft crash in Patiala, NCC cadet injured

Pilot killed in micro light aircraft crash in Patiala, NCC cadet injured

An NCC cadet who was injured in the crash has been admitted to the military hospital.

india Updated: Feb 24, 2020 16:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patiala
The micro light aircraft which crashed in Patiala on Monday morning.
The micro light aircraft which crashed in Patiala on Monday morning.(Bharat Bhushan/HT Photo)
         

A micro light aircraft crashed in Punjab’s Patiala Monday morning in the Army cantonment area, killing an Indian Air Force pilot and injuring an NCC cadet on board, an official spokesperson said.

The trainer aircraft crashed soon after taking off from the Patiala Aviation Club airport around 11.30 am, killing Wing Commander Gurpreet Singh Cheema.

The IAF has ordered an inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident, the spokesperson said.

The injured cadet who was identified as Vipin Yadav of Mohindra College, has been admitted to the military hospital

