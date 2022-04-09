Home / India News / Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi
Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi

At the meeting, Pilot said that the need of the hour calls for changes in the party, especially looking at the recent performance of the Congress in the assembly election held in five states, the leader said.
Sachin Pilot. (File photo)
Updated on Apr 09, 2022 12:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jaipur

Rajasthan’s former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot met senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal, in New Delhi on Friday, people familiar with the matter said.

A senior leader familiar with the development said in an hour-long meeting at the residence of Rahul , the leaders discussed upcoming elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. They also discussed the political scene in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, which goes to polls next year, the leader added.

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 09, 2022
