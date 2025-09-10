‘Pind daan’ buzz amid Bihar election: Meant for ancestor worship, Hindu ritual at centre of political barbs

When Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) boss Lalu Prasad Yadav visited Bihar's Gaya Ji along with his family to perform ‘pind daan’ (a Hindu ritual to pay respects to deceased ancestors) for his ancestors at the Vishnupad Temple, it was seen not just as a personal moment. The ‘Pind Daan’ is performed to worship one's forefathers, to help their souls find peace, according to the Garuda Purana. (PTI)

The ritual has been in the headlines ahead of the state polls likely to start next month, as some reports suggest PM Narendra Modi is likely to visit Gaya, too, to perform the ritual for his late mother Heeraben Modi. That move would follow the BJP's show of anger after a man at a Congress-RJD event used abusive language for the PM and his mother.

When Lalu Yadav carried out the ritual, he was accompanied by his wife and former CM Rabri Devi, his son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and daughter-in-law Rajshree Yadav.

Tejashwi, widely seen as the leader of the opposition INDIA bloc in Bihar, said that the ritual held “great significance.”

“Pitru Paksha has started. My father performed pind daan for our ancestors,” NDTV quoted the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly as saying.

As for the PM's purported plans, Opposition parties have called it a political ploy to try and gain sympathy.

Some Congress leaders have argued that the PM's family has already performed 'pind daan' for his mother in Gujarat, while pro-BJP voices argue that the ritual can be done multiple times.

What is the Hindu ritual? Why is it making headlines ahead of Bihar polls?

The ritual called 'pind daan' is performed to worship one's forefathers, “to help their souls find peace”, according to the Hindu scriptures. Amid chants by priests to invoke the spirits, balls of rice are “offered to the ancestors”.

Lakhs of devotees travel to Gaya every year to perform the 'pind daan', particularly at the Vishnupad Temple, which has a 40-cm footprint that the faithful say belongs to Lord Vishnu. The ritual is also performed on the banks of the Phalgu River and the Akshay Vat tree in Gaya.

However, it has been used for trading political barbs between rivals lately in Bihar.

Ahead of the PM Modi's visit to Bihar last month for campaigning and other functions, Lalu Yadav said he was coming to the state to perform pind daan “for Nitish Kumar's politics”. This drew a sharp reply from the BJP, with party leader Shahnawaz Hussain, who said the people of Bihar would do the post-death ritual for the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ ('Grand Alliance' or INDIA bloc) in the upcoming polls.

Earlier, ruling JDU's leader Neeraj Kumar had, while accusing Lalu Yadav of indulging in corruption and dynasty politics, asked when the RJD founder would perform the ritual to "wash off his political sins”.