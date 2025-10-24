Piyush Pandey, the voice of Indian advertising, dies at 70

Piyush Pandey, the creative visionary who gave Indian advertising its distinct voice and soul, died on Thursday. He was 70. Piyush Pandey died at 70 (Mint)

For over four decades, Pandey stood as the face of Ogilvy India - and of Indian advertising itself. With his trademark moustache, booming laugh, and deep understanding of the Indian consumer, he transformed ads from English-speaking showcases into stories rooted in the country’s everyday life and emotion.

A storyteller of the streets Born in Jaipur, Pandey’s first tryst with advertising came early, when he and his brother Prasoon voiced radio jingles for everyday products. Before joining Ogilvy in 1982, he dabbled in cricket, tea tasting, and construction work. But it was at Ogilvy that he found his calling - and went on to redefine how India spoke to itself.

At 27, Pandey entered an industry ruled by English and elite aesthetics. He broke the mould with work that spoke the language of the people. Campaigns like Asian Paints’ “Har khushi mein rang laaye”, Cadbury’s “Kuch Khaas Hai”, Fevicol’s iconic “Egg” film, and Hutch’s pug ad became part of Indian popular culture.

His earthy humour and instinct for storytelling helped turn advertisements into mirrors of Indian life. “He changed not just the language of Indian advertising,” said a longtime colleague. “He changed its grammar.”

A reluctant legend Despite his towering reputation, Pandey remained grounded. He often described himself as a team player rather than a star. “A Brian Lara can’t win for the West Indies alone,” he once said. “Then who am I?”

Under his leadership, Ogilvy India became one of the most awarded agencies in the world. In 2018, he and his brother Prasoon Pandey became the first Asians to receive the Lion of St. Mark - Cannes Lions’ lifetime achievement honour — for elevating Indian creativity on the global stage.

Pandey also made history as the first Asian jury president at the Cannes Film Festival in 2004. He later received the CLIO Lifetime Achievement Award (2012) and the Padma Shri, becoming the first person from Indian advertising to be so honoured.

Ideas with heart Pandey’s guiding belief was simple: good advertising must touch hearts, not just impress minds. “No audience is going to see your work and say, ‘How did they do it?’ They will say, ‘I love it,’” he once said.

That philosophy shaped everything from biscuit ads to political campaigns. His slogan “Ab ki baar, Modi sarkar,” written for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2014 election campaign, became a political catchphrase - another example of his knack for capturing public emotion.