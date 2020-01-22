Plan to keep select Mumbai shops open 24x7 gets cabinet’s approval

india

Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to Mumbai 24 hours policy, allowing malls, multiplexes and shops to function day and night from the next Monday.

Identified locations in non-residential areas like Nariman Point, Bandra Kurla Complex, Ballard Estate will now be open even during the night.

Endorsing the idea, Aaditya Thackeray made a formal presentation to the Cabinet on Wednesday. Thackeray clarified that the rules of the state excise department will continue to apply to discotheques, beer bars and permit rooms that serve liquor and those will continue to operate till 1.30 am.

“We have decided to roll out the policy in identified areas after a discussion with the municipal and police commissioner of Mumbai,” Thackeray said.

He said the concept will help the state government in improving revenue and job generation. “We have 5 lakh people working in the service sector. With the Mumbai 24 Hours concept requiring that establishments run in three shifts, we can expect a generation of five lakh jobs. The night life in London is a £5 billion economy and we too can expect a sizeable contribution to the revenue generation and boost to the GDP,” he said.

Home minister Anil Deshmukh said since Mumbai 24 Hours was being implemented in limited areas as a pilot project, the police force will not be burdened. “We have supported the proposal,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Opposition slammed the government for keeping the shops open during night and linked it with the Kamala Mills floor space index (FSI) scam. “The proposal passed by the Cabinet has the backdrop of the Kamala Mills fire that killed 14 people two years ago. There was a massive violation of the FSI in the mills and a minister in the incumbent government had visited the premises just a few days before the fire. By rolling out the idea of keeping the shops and establishments open round the clock, the government is safeguarding violations,” BJP leader Ashish Shelar said.

Thackeray said that the government was only safeguarding the interest of the common people.