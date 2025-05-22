Plan to restore ecology of Aravallis flagged off

Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav in an Udaipur workshop on Wednesday released an action plan for landscape restoration of the Aravallis. A view of Aravali Safari Park land in Garat Pur Bas village; Safari Park project which is being developed in line with the biodiversity park concept in a 10,000-acre land parcel in the Aravalli region in Gurugram and Nuh Districts, in Gurugram, India, on Wednesday, 05 July 2023. (HT PHoto)

“The action plan outlines a science-based, community-led, and policy-supported roadmap to restore the ecological integrity of the Aravallis. It focuses on five pillars,” the statement of the ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC) of India said.

The five pillars, the statement said, are ecological restoration which includes assisted natural regeneration, native species plantation, soil and moisture conservation; community participation involving local communities, especially women and youth, in planning and implementation; policy and governance including strengthening regulatory frameworks, convergence of schemes; effective monitoring and sustainable livelihoods like promoting eco-tourism, agroforestry, and non-timber forest produce (NTFP)-based enterprises and research and innovation: using GIS-based mapping, remote sensing, and restoration ecology practices.

“The Aravalli Green Wall Project will not only lead to increase the green cover and biodiversity of the Aravalli through afforestation, reforestation and restoration of water bodies, but also improve the soil fertility, water availability and climate resilience of the region, besides generating meaningful livelihood opportunities,” Yadav said.

The workshop was also attended by MoEFCC secretary Tanmay Kumar, DG (forests) and MoEFCC special secretary Sushil Kumar Awasthi and other officials from Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat and Delhi.

“Developing Aravalli landscapes and biodiversity for safari, nature parks and for trekking, removal of invasive species and re-plantation with native species and bamboo, roping in eco-clubs and Eco-Task Force in raising plantations and awareness, linking Amrit Sarovars and waterbodies in Aravali restoration programme could also prove to be effective measures in this direction,” Yadav said.