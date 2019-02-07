Plant 3000 trees: Delhi high court’s green punishment for 2G accused

The Delhi high court on Thursday ordered some respondents to plant 3,000 trees each as a punishment for seeking time to file reply on Enforcement Directorate’s appeal against their acquittal in 2G case.

The trees are to be planted by two persons and three firms in south Delhi’s ridge area

The ED had in March last approached the court challenging the special court’s order acquitting former telecom minister A Raja, Kanimozhi and 17 others, including DMK supremo M Karunanidhi’s wife Dayalu Ammal, Shahid Balwa and Vinod Goenka of STPL, Asif Balwa and Rajiv Aggarwal of Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Pvt Ltd, film producer Karim Morani, P Amirtham and Sharad Kumar, Director of Kalaignar TV in the ED case.

The ED, in its charge sheet, had alleged that Rs 200 crore was paid by Swan Telecom (P) Ltd (STPL) promoters to DMK-run Kalaignar TV.

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 14:00 IST