Plasma therapy results encouraging, will continue it on trial basis: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

india

Updated: May 01, 2020 13:43 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday plasma therapy, administered to a few Covid-19 patients on a trial basis, have shown encouraging results in the initial stage and will be continued in the national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said one of the first patients to be administered the experimental plasma therapy in the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital has been cured and sent home.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

LNJP Hospital is one of the medical facilities which has been permitted to use plasma therapy, increasingly being seen as a magic bullet to cure critically ill Covid-19 patients, on a trial basis.

“The first patient, who was critical and in ICU, was discharged yesterday because of plasma therapy,” Kejriwal said.

The Union health ministry had said earlier this week that plasma therapy should only be done as a trial, and with all requisite approvals and not as a regular line of treatment.

The therapy involves transfusion of antibody-rich plasma, a component of blood, from recovered patients of Covid-19 into those who are critically ill with the disease.

Also read: High load of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, all its districts in red zone’, says health ministry

Arvind Kejriwal pointed out that the Centre has said only those who have been allowed to work with the therapy should continue administering it on a trial basis. There should be no confusion, he added.

“The initial results are positive and we hope it will continue that way so that we get a solution,” he said.

The chief minister said around 1100 people who have cured have been contacted for plasma donation and most of them are willing to donate to help cure other Covid-19 patients.

“I thank all those who have recovered and donating their plasma,” he said.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

Kejriwal also urged this AAP’s workers to help the needy people in their respective areas.

He said Delhi’s tally of the Covid-19 tally has gone up to 3515 with 2362 active cases and 59 fatalities so far.