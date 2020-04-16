Plasma therapy trial for Covid-19 patients in Delhi soon: Arvind Kejriwal

india

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 18:39 IST

The decks have been cleared for the trial of plasma enrichment technique to start in next three to four days to treat seriously ill Covid-19 patients, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said Thursday.

“We had asked for permission for testing plasma technology (for #COVID19) from the Central government, now we have got the permission,” Arvind Kejriwal in a video address.

“If successful, we can save the lives of serious Covid-19 patients,” he said.

Follow coronavirus latest updates here.

There is currently no cure for Covid-19 and convalescent plasma is an experimental procedure for patients. Plasma enrichment technique entails taking blood plasma from a person who has recovered from Covid-19 as it contains antibodies which, when transfused to a sick patient, can boost immunity and help in recovery.

More than 1,500 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi so far and 33 have died.

The condition of several Covid-19 patients is improving and in the next 3-4 days, many of them will be discharged from hospitals. … With collective efforts, we all will be able to contain coronavirus in Delhi,” the chief minister said.

He also claimed that 15 lakh people have applied for ration cards after the government announced online applications.

“We have made special arrangements. Yesterday also we served lunch and dinner to nine lakh people. We can also make arrangements to feed 15 to 20 lakh people. We have also given ration cards. I request the media and common people to inform the poor who are not aware of the government’s arrangements who are still unaware. We will act the same way we did to provide food and shelter after the public informed us about the Yamuna river incident (in which two shelters for the homeless were burnt down),” Kejriwal said.