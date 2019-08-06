e-paper
Plea in Supreme Court challenges abrogation of Article 370

The plea has been filed by advocate M L Sharma who claimed that the Presidential order was “illegal” as it was passed without taking consent from the state assembly.

Press Trust of India
The Centre had on Monday revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
A petition was filed in the Supreme Court Tuesday challenging the Presidential order on Article 370 which revokes the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir.

Sharma is likely to mention his plea for urgent listing before the apex court on Wednesday.

