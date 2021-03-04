IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Plea in Supreme Court seeks appointment of regular CBI director
The Central Bureau of Investigation jointly serves as a national security agency and intelligence agency. (AFP File)
The Central Bureau of Investigation jointly serves as a national security agency and intelligence agency. (AFP File)
india news

Plea in Supreme Court seeks appointment of regular CBI director

Since the CBI is probing cases involving rampant corruption in high places in the country, the unwillingness of the government to institute a transparent and accountable system impairs the right of the people, the petition stated
READ FULL STORY
By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:39 PM IST

The government’s decision to appoint an interim director for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) bypassing the selection procedure provided in the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act has been challenged in the Supreme Court.

NGO Common Cause filed a petition on Thursday seeking urgent directions from the court to the Centre to initiate and complete the process of the selection of CBI director and to ensure that the process is initiated at least one or two months before the post is to become vacant. The petition is yet to be listed before the court.

Also Read | SC to hear women officers’ petitions for permanent commission in Army, Navy

The NGO has approached the court through advocate Prashant Bhushan, challenging the decision taken by the Centre on February 3, 2021 to appoint Pravin Sinhas as an interim or acting director till the appointment of a new director or until further orders. This order was required as the two-year term of CBI director Rishi Kumar Shukla came to an end on February 2. He was appointed by an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training on February 2, 2019 for a two-year tenure, after the approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

The petition said, “The director of the CBI is the final authority in the organisation. He supervises all the work in the CBI and is responsible for constitution of investigating teams for probing cases. Hence, this court and later even Parliament have made determined efforts to enhance the functional autonomy of the CBI director and limit the extent of executive discretion in the matter of appointment of this key functionary.”

Bhushan, who drafted the petition, said that Section 4A of the DSPE Act provides for a high-powered committee headed by Prime Minister and comprising the leader of single largest Opposition Party and the Chief Justice of India (or any judge of the Supreme Court nominated by CJI) to recommend the name of the CBI director. This process was not followed by the Centre as the work on appointment of the new director ought to have begun two months before the previous director retired last month.

The same NGO had approached the Supreme Court in the year 2016 for the appointment of a regular director of CBI after the government had attempted to appoint an interim director. “Now the same issue has cropped up again, which has to be dealt with utmost seriousness in view of the sheer power that vests with the important office of a CBI director,” the petition stated.

Since the CBI is probing cases involving rampant corruption in high places in the country, the unwillingness of the government to institute a transparent and accountable system to ensure that the culprits are punished seriously impairs the right of the people to live in a corruption and crime free society which violates Articles 14 (right to equality) and 21 (right to life and liberty) of the citizens, added the petition.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.(HT photo)
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.(HT photo)
india news

Similipal Sanctuary fire: Odisha CM asks officials to take preventive measures

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:53 PM IST
Additional chief secretary, department of forests and environment, Dr Mona Sharma gave the CM a status report and said that the blaze has been brought under control and no casualties have been reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On February 28, ISRO successfully launched the 637-kg Brazilian satellite Amazonia-1 on board PSLV-C51 rocket from Sriharikota spaceport.(PTI Photo)
On February 28, ISRO successfully launched the 637-kg Brazilian satellite Amazonia-1 on board PSLV-C51 rocket from Sriharikota spaceport.(PTI Photo)
india news

After enhancing ties with Brazil, ISRO eyes new opportunities with Italy

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:46 PM IST
According to ISRO, India has always recognised that space has dimension beyond national considerations, which can only be addressed along with international partners.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Central Bureau of Investigation jointly serves as a national security agency and intelligence agency. (AFP File)
The Central Bureau of Investigation jointly serves as a national security agency and intelligence agency. (AFP File)
india news

Plea in Supreme Court seeks appointment of regular CBI director

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:39 PM IST
Since the CBI is probing cases involving rampant corruption in high places in the country, the unwillingness of the government to institute a transparent and accountable system impairs the right of the people, the petition stated
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Bengaluru skyline. (Shutterstock)
The Bengaluru skyline. (Shutterstock)
india news

Bengaluru, Shimla best cities to live: See top 10 in Ease of Living Index 2020

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:46 PM IST
  • The Ease of Living Index was first launched in 2018 and is based on indicators across 15 evaluation criteria.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As per sources, the landmines blasts were triggered by the Maoists when a joint team of district police, CRPF and JJ were on a search operation early this morning in and around Langi hills,
As per sources, the landmines blasts were triggered by the Maoists when a joint team of district police, CRPF and JJ were on a search operation early this morning in and around Langi hills,
india news

3 Jharkhand Jaguar force jawans killed in Maoist landmine blast

By Debashish Sarkar, Hindustan Times, Jamshedpur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:28 PM IST
Two of the three killed jawans have been identified as constable Haridwar Shah (Palamu) and constable Kiran Surin (Simdega).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Edhi foundation in Pakistan looked after Geeta for 13 years before her repartriation was made possible in 2015 by then foreign minister Sushma Swaraj.
Edhi foundation in Pakistan looked after Geeta for 13 years before her repartriation was made possible in 2015 by then foreign minister Sushma Swaraj.
india news

New hope to unite Geeta with family, 5 years after repatriation from Pakistan

By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:10 PM IST
  • Geeta went missing 20 years ago and reached Lahore, where she was found sitting alone in Samjhauta express in the year 2000.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
india news

'Ungliyon pe nachana': Rahul Gandhi slams I-T raids on Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:28 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi on Thursday tweeted using #Modiraidsprofarmers and pointed out three trends of the current situation of the country using three Hindi idioms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Election Commission, Centre and Assam government on a petition filed by 26 Muslim women from Assam’s Barpeta constituency (Photo by Arabinda Mahapatra / Hindustan Times)(Arabinda Mohapatra)
The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Election Commission, Centre and Assam government on a petition filed by 26 Muslim women from Assam’s Barpeta constituency (Photo by Arabinda Mahapatra / Hindustan Times)(Arabinda Mohapatra)
india news

News updates from HT: SC seeks response on D-voter listing of 26 women in Assam

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:55 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Bengaluru skyline. (Shutterstock)
The Bengaluru skyline. (Shutterstock)
india news

Ease of Living Index 2020: Bengaluru, Shimla adjudged best cities

By Anisha Dutta
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:09 PM IST
With PM Narendra Modi emphasising the ease of living, along with the ease of doing business, as a key policy priority, the rankings have assumed significance in shaping government policies
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman got her first dose of vaccine on Thursday.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman got her first dose of vaccine on Thursday.
india news

'Fortunate to be in India', says Nirmala Sitharaman after getting vaccinated

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:17 PM IST
The minister thanked sister Ramya PC who administered her the vaccine on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Agra: A security person stands guard near the Taj Mahal. File/Representational use(PTI)
Agra: A security person stands guard near the Taj Mahal. File/Representational use(PTI)
india news

Taj Mahal bomb threat was a hoax, police in hot pursuit of caller: UP Police

By Hemendra Chaturvedi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Agra
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:35 PM IST
  • A senior police official said that nothing objectionable was found inside the Taj Mahal premises in the search by field units and thus the bomb threat call was deemed to be a hoax. call
READ FULL STORY
Close
The accused disclosed that he took the step in a fit of rage after seeing his daughter in an objectionable position, police said. (Representative image)
The accused disclosed that he took the step in a fit of rage after seeing his daughter in an objectionable position, police said. (Representative image)
india news

Uttar Pradesh: Man beheads daughter, carries her severed head to police station

PTI, Hardoi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:29 PM IST
Sarvesh beheaded his daughter with a sharp-edged weapon at Pandetara village and started walking towards the police station with her severed head, triggering panic in the area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supporters of the BJP during a rally.(HT Photo)
Supporters of the BJP during a rally.(HT Photo)
india news

BJP likely to finalise 1st list of candidates for upcoming Assembly polls today

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:28 PM IST
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda, and other senior party leaders will attend the meeting which is scheduled to be held in the evening today at party headquarters here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UFBU also made it clear that the strike is for issues relating to the industry and not for any specific bank-level issue. (HT Photo)
UFBU also made it clear that the strike is for issues relating to the industry and not for any specific bank-level issue. (HT Photo)
india news

Two-day bank strike on March 15,16; services likely to be affected

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:23 PM IST
Concerned with the scale of the strike, Canara Bank on Thursday said that the strike may impact the banking services in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
One civilian injured when he accidentally stepped on an IED planted by Naxals with intend to cause damage to security forces and snatch their weapons. He immediately shifted to the hospital as District contact Jharkhand police headquarters requested for airlift the injured person brought to Ranchi for better treatment by helicopter, in Gumla on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
One civilian injured when he accidentally stepped on an IED planted by Naxals with intend to cause damage to security forces and snatch their weapons. He immediately shifted to the hospital as District contact Jharkhand police headquarters requested for airlift the injured person brought to Ranchi for better treatment by helicopter, in Gumla on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

IED blast planted by Naxals kills 2 Jawans, injures 3 in Jharkhand

ANI, West Singhbhum
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:19 PM IST
Jharkhand Police also informed that the incident happened in the forest area of village Hoyahatu, under Toklo police station.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP