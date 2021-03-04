SC to hear women officers' petitions for permanent commission in Army, Navy

The Supreme Court will hear on Thursday a batch of petitions filed by women officers for Permanent Commission in the Indian Army and Navy, seeking a direction that contempt proceedings be initiated against those who had allegedly failed in their duty to comply with the top court's earlier judgement.

In their petitions, the women army officers have alleged that the directions were not being complied with in "letter and spirit", news agency PTI reported.

In February 2020, the SC had ruled that all serving Short Service Commission (SSC) women officers should be entitled to permanent commission. It directed the army to give the permanent commission to its officers within three months, irrespective of the number of years they have spent in the armed forces.

While SSC officers can stay in service for a specific period of 10-14 years, permanent commission allows them to work in the army till they retire.

As part of the judgement, the SC had also ended the prohibition on women being considered for command appointments.

Rejecting the army's argument that male soldiers, who mostly hailed from rural areas, were not “mentally schooled” to accept women officers in command of units, the two-judge SC bench comprising justices DY Chandrachud and Ajay Rastogi had said that such arguments were an insult to not only women, but also the Indian army.