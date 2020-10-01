e-paper
Home / India News / Plea seeks CBI probe; NHRC issues notices

Plea seeks CBI probe; NHRC issues notices

india Updated: Oct 01, 2020 00:05 IST
HTC and Agencies
HTC and Agencies
         

A social activist filed a petition on Wednesday with the Supreme Court seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a special investigation team (SIT) into the Hathras rape-murder, including the possible inaction by Uttar Pradesh (UP) authorities.

The petition came even as the National Human Rights Commission issued notices to the UP government and the police, and members of the National Commission for Women and the Delhi Commission for Women sought action.

“Police personnel after getting the dead body of deceased cremated the same without the consent of the family members of the deceased. Police authorities have not performed their duties towards the victim and (are) trying to shield the accused persons. Grave injustice had been done to the victim and the system is silent on the issue,” the petition by social activist, Satyama Dubey and two lawyers Vishal Thakre and Rudra Pratap Yadav said.

The NHRC asked the Uttar Pradesh government and the state’s police chief to explain their position on the incident, taking suo motu cognizance of the matter.

Delhi Commission For Women chairperson Swati Maliwal on Wednesday wrote to the Chief Justice of India demanding action against officials who were allegedly involved in what she described as a cover-up.

Maliwal also demanded a high court-monitored investigation and a trial to ensure the strictest and swiftest possible punishment to the accused in the letter which was also addressed to the Supreme Court’s judges.

“Immediate suspension and punitive action against all erring police and administrative officials including the senior-most officials who tried to coverup the incident. Setting in place definite mechanisms to ensure that no other daughter has to suffer the same fate,” the letter said, listing out her demands.

The NCW too condemned the manner in which the Hathras gang-rape victim was cremated, saying it will seek explanation from the UP Police on it.

“In UP Gang-Rape Tragedy, 2.30 am Cremation By Cops, Family was Kept Out. @NCWIndia condemn it strongly. Why the family wasn’t allowed in Cremation? Why at night?@Uppolice @hathraspolice,” NCR chief Rekha Sharma tweeted.

