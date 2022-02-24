Home / India News / Plea to disqualify 12 Goa MLAs who joined BJP rejected by Bombay High Court
Plea to disqualify 12 Goa MLAs who joined BJP rejected by Bombay High Court

  • Of the 12 MLAS, 10 had defected from the Congress and two from the MGP, Goa's oldest regional party.
Bombay High Court has rejected the petition . (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 11:25 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Swati Bhasin

A petition by the Congress and the MGP (Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party) that sought the disqualification of 12 Goa MLAs who had defected to the BJP was rejected by the Bombay High Court on Thursday.

Of the 12 MLAS, 10 had defected from the Congress and two from the MGP, Goa's oldest regional party. The MLAs had said had claimed that since they constituted two-thirds of the MLAs, calling it a valid merger and not a defection under the 10th schedule of the constitution.

The petition was filed by Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar. 

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

