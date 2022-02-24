'Pleading for support of India': Ukrainian envoy's appeal to PM Modi

Ukraine on Thursday sought India's support in its fight against the Russian forces which invaded the eastern European country earlier in the day.



In an emotional appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ukrainian ambassador Dr Igor Polikha told news agency ANI,"I don't know how many world leaders Putin may listen to but the status of Modi ji makes me hopeful. In case of his strong voice, Putin at least should think over. We are expecting for much more favourable attitude of the Indian government."

Explained: What prompted Putin's invasion of Ukraine, Russia's global defiance

Defending its land against Russian invasion, Ukraine has urged India for support in the time of crisis. “At the present moment, we're asking and pleading for support of India. In this case of an aggression by a totalitarian regime against democratic state, India should fully assume its global role. Modi ji is one of the most powerful and respected leaders in the world,” he added.

#WATCH | Delhi: Dr Igor Polikha, Ambassador of Ukraine to India seeks Government of India's intervention amid #RussiaUkraineConflict; urges PM Narendra Modi to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin. pic.twitter.com/L1b48I42DN — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

Earlier in the day, India called for a complete de-escalation between Russia and Ukraine at the United Nations Security Council meet that was convened as Putin's forces targeted military command centres in Ukrainian capital Kyiv and Kharkiv.

TS Trimurti, India's permanent representative to the UNSC, said, "The situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis. If not handled carefully, it may undermine security. The security of all parties should be taken into account."

Remember, Russia yesterday hailed India's approach in the ongoing Ukrainian crisis. “We welcome the independent position India has taken in the UN Security Council twice already [and] which was expressed openly by the Indian external affairs minister and other officials,” Russian chargé d’affaires Roman Babushkin had said.

India is among the few countries that haven't criticised Putin's actions in Ukraine, frrom amassing troops along the border to ultimately launching a military action. However, New Delhi has been relentlessly calling for de-escalation.



India is the only member of the Quad alliance that has not imposed sanctions. Australia, US and Japan have announced harsh sanctions.





Complete Russia-Ukraine conflict LIVE coverage

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON