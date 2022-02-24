Home / India News / 'Spiraling into major crisis...': India at UN on safety of citizens in Ukraine
india news

Permanent representative and Ambassador of India to United Nations TS Tirumurti. (ANI file photo)
Updated on Feb 24, 2022 10:20 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, New Delhi

The return of over 20,000 Indian students from crisis-hit Ukraine is being facilitated at speed, the Indian government told the United Nations Security Council Thursday. India's permanent rep to the UNSC, TS Tirumurti, said: "Over 20,000 Indian students in Ukraine, we are facilitating the return of all Indian nationals including students as we may be required."

Tirumurti also told the UNSC India was calling for an immediate de-escalation.

"The situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis. If not handled carefully, it may undermine security. The security of all parties should be taken into account,” he said.

On Tuesday, India had asked its students in Ukraine to leave in the interest of their safety, rather than wait for official confirmation from universities with regard to classes being cancelled.

“In view of the continued high level of tensions and uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, additional flights are being organised,” the embassy said in Tuesday's advisory.

The government has arranged evacuation flights from the eastern European country; one landed on Tuesday, carrying 240 people, and another this morning, carrying 182 people.

A total of four flights are scheduled to depart between February 25 and March 6.

The Ukraine crisis escalated dramatically early this morning after Russia President Vladimir Putin announced a 'military operation' - a move seen by many as tantamount to war.

Explosions have been heard in parts of eastern Ukraine and in the country's capital, Kyiv, where witnesses told news agency Reuters of missile strikes, particularly targeting military installations.

In a televised address on Monday, Putin has said a military intervention is needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine.

 

