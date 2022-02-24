Ukraine warning on ‘major war in Europe’, rebels seek Russia support: 10 facts

With Ukraine on edge in the midst of invasion fears, Russia has said that rebel leaders have sought for Kremlin support against, what was described as "aggression from the Ukrainian Armed Forces". Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, stressed that he tried to reach out to Russia's Vladimir Putin. Kremlin could “start a major war in Europe,” he warned.

Here are ten latest developments on the Russia-Ukraine crisis:

1. "Written requests have come through for Russian President Vladimir Putin from Leonid Pasechnik, the head of the Lugansk People's Republic, and Denis Pushilin, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying in reports. The rebel leaders thanked Russia, Peskov said, adding that "Kiev is continuing its military buildup along the line of disengagement" and "republics are experiencing the destruction of civil and industrial infrastructure, schools, hospitals, and kindergartens".

2. Ukrainian President, in an emotional address, has said that his country "is not a threat to Russia". Hours after the declaration of the national emergency, he underlined, "The people of Ukraine and the government of Ukraine want peace. But if the nation comes under an attack, we will fight back.”

3. "There was no answer, only silence", Zelensky said on his attempts to reaching out to Putin in his appeal to stop a "major war in Europe".

4. Five blasts were heard early on Thursday in the separatist-held eastern Ukraine city of Donetsk, Reuters reported.

5. Cyberattacks reportedly continue in Ukraine as the number of Russian troops swell at the borders. Cybersecurity firm ESET's researchers were quoted as saying by news agency Reuters that hundreds of computers were hit across the country with malware.

6. The European Union has announced sanctions against Russia defence minister Sergei Shoigu and military chiefs, news agency AFP reported. Asset freezes and visa bans are among the sanctions introduced on the commanders of Russia's army, navy and air force by the 27-nation bloc.

7. In growing support at the United Nations, countries - including China that has usually backed Russia - spoke for Ukraine's sovereignty. “Ukraine, you're not alone,” Bulgarian Ambassador Lachezara Stoeva said.

8. US has accused Russia and China of trying to create a profoundly "illiberal world order". "We think that Russia and the PRC also want a world order. But this is an order that is and would be profoundly illiberal, an order that stands in contrast to the system that countries around the world ... have built in the last seven decades. It is an order that is in many ways destructive, rather than additive," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

9. Tensions escalated earlier this week as Russia recognised the rebel regions as independent in a violation of 2015 peace plan - a move that also allowed Kremlin to allow troops in Ukraine .

10. What followed was a seried of sanctions by nations across the world on Russia and global condemnation. Ukraine on Wednesday announced a 30-day emergency.

(With inputs from Reuters, PTI, AFP, AP).

