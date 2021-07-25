PM congratulates Telangana as Ramappa Temple gets UNESCO World Heritage tag

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the people of Telangana after the Kakatiya Rudreshwara Ramappa Temple was inscribed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. The Prime Minister also urged citizens to visit the temple which was built during the rule of Kakatiya dynasty.

“Excellent! Congratulations to everyone, especially the people of Telangana. The iconic Ramappa Temple showcases the outstanding craftsmanship of the great Kakatiya dynasty. I would urge you all to visit this majestic Temple complex and get a first-hand experience of its grandness,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

UNESCO announced earlier on Sunday that the Kakatiya Rudreshwara Ramappa Temple was inscribed into the World Heritage Site. “Just inscribed as @UNESCO #WorldHeritage site: Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana, in #IndiaFlag of India. Bravo!” UNESCO tweeted.

Union minister G Kishen Reddy also congratulated Indians after the temple was inscribed into the UNESCO World Heritage Site. “It gives me immense pleasure to share that @UNESCO has conferred the World Heritage tag to Ramappa Temple at Palampet, Warangal, Telangana. On behalf of the nation, particularly from people of Telangana, I express my gratitude to Hon PM @narendramodi for his guidance & support,” Reddy said in a tweet.

Reddy also thanked the Union ministry of external affairs and the Archaeological Survey of India for their efforts. “I congratulate the entire team of @ASIGoI for their untiring efforts towards making the Ramappa Temple a World Heritage Site. I would also like to thank the Ministry of External Affairs for their efforts under the guidance of Hon'ble PM @narendramodi,” Reddy further added.

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao also congratulated the citizens of the state and said the next aim is to inscribe Hyderabad into the list of World Heritage Sites. “Happy to share the good news that the 800 year old Kakatiya Rudreshwara #RamappaTemple in #Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO #WorldHeritage Site. My compliments to everyone who was involved in the effort,” Rao said.

“This is the first world heritage site from Telangana. Next aim is to get world heritage city status for our capital city Hyderabad,” he further added.