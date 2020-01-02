e-paper
PM greets people on birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh

He also posted a brief video on the guru describing how he fought against injustice and caste discrimination.

india Updated: Jan 02, 2020 10:15 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Sikh devotees participate in 'Nagar Kirtan' procession at Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) ahead of the birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh leader Guru Gobind Singh, in Amritsar.
Sikh devotees participate in 'Nagar Kirtan' procession at Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) ahead of the birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh leader Guru Gobind Singh, in Amritsar. (PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the 353rd birth anniversary of Gobind Singh, saying what the 10th Sikh guru strived for is relevant even today.

“We bow to the venerable Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on his Prakash Parv,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

He also posted a brief video on the guru describing how he fought against injustice and caste discrimination.

 

The prime minister said Gobind Singh’s philosophy and ideals are relevant for the “New India”.

A spiritual master, warrior, poet and philosopher, Guru Gobind Singh was born in 1666 in Patna.

