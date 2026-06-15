Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta remembers him on his 6th death anniversary: ‘Do not think of how he left…’

“I think of his childlike curiosity, his endless fascination with life, the stars, the universe, and the mysteries of the human mind. I think of a heart that treated people with dignity, regardless of who they were. I think of someone who taught us that success means very little if it is not accompanied by compassion. Over the years, I have come to realize something beautiful: love does not obey the rules of time. A body may leave our sight, but the impact of a beautiful soul continues to ripple through countless lives,” she added.

Shweta wrote, “Six years…. Time has passed, yet some souls continue to grow larger than time itself. When I think of Bhai today, I do not think of how he left but I think of how he lived…”

On Sunday, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram to remember him on his death anniversary by sharing a series of old photographs of the late actor, along with an AI-generated image imagining him as Lord Rama. She accompanied the post with an emotional note in which she fondly remembered her brother and reflected on his legacy.

On the sixth death anniversary of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput , his sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared an emotional tribute in his memory. Taking to Instagram, she reflected on her brother’s life and legacy, saying that she chooses not to dwell on the way he left the world. Instead, she remembers the way he lived with passion and kindness, adding that she believes that he continues to live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

Sushant's sister, Shweta, said that the greatest tribute people can pay to him is not through grief, but by embracing and living the values he stood for.

Shweta continued, “Every time someone chooses kindness over anger, learning over ignorance, hope over despair, or love over judgment, a small part of what Bhai stood for continues to live. The greatest tribute we can offer him is not sadness. It is to live the values he embodied. Be curious. Be kind. Keep learning. Dream fearlessly. And never let the world harden your heart. The deepest measure of a life is not how long it lasted, but how many hearts it awakened. And by that measure, Bhai remains very much alive.”

“You continue to inspire millions. Forever loved. Forever remembered,” she wrote while ending her note.

About Sushant's death, what happened after Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. His postmortem report stated the cause of death was asphyxia. The postmortem was conducted at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital. Investigations ruled that he died by suicide.

A case of alleged abetment to suicide was registered against his then-girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, by Sushant’s parents. A parallel probe into alleged drug procurement by her also began on the basis of her WhatsApp chats. She was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the cases registered against her in connection with a drugs-related probe linked to Sushant. In 2025, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) gave her a clean chit in Sushant's death case.

Rhea faced time in jail and a social boycott following the death of Sushant. However, the CBI’s closure report in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has brought relief to Rhea, as she has been cleared of any charges. Since then, Rhea has made a comeback in the public eye through her podcast and her entrepreneurial venture.