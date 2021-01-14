PM hails crop insurance scheme on five year completion
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was an important initiative to secure the farmers, as the state-run crop insurance scheme completed five years.
Congratulating the beneficiaries of the scheme, the PM tweeted, “An important initiative to secure hardworking farmers from the vagaries of nature, PM Fasal Bima Yojana completes 5 years today. The Yojana has increased coverage, mitigated risk & benefitted crores of farmers. I congratulate all beneficiaries of the scheme.”
On Wednesday, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar reviewed the scheme, calling it a “milestone” to protect farm incomes. “The scheme is a milestone crop insurance scheme covering full crop cycle against the losses occurring due to non-preventable natural risk. A total of ₹90,000 crore has been paid as claims to farmers till now,” the minister said, addressing stakeholders through video conferencing.
He cited disbursements of claims during drought in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, aside from hailstorms in Haryana and locust attacks in Rajasthan, in 2019, as some notable examples when the scheme safeguarded the interests of the farmers. He called for greater awareness about the scheme “so that many more farmers can take advantage of the scheme”, an official statement said.
Under the scheme, farmers pay between 1% and 2% of the total premium. The rest is shared between the Centre and states on a 50-50 basis.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to launch Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will try to bring a pro-farmer good budget for Karnataka', says BS Yediyurappa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
109 people infected in India with mutant UK strain of Covid-19: Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest: Centre willing for 9th round of talks but farmers doubtful
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
50 days of farmers' protests: A look at some key dates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP’s Madhya Pradesh chief names his team
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: Cold wave continues in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Polio immunisation programme rescheduled to January 31 amid Covid-19 inoculation drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Owaisi would help BJP in UP and West Bengal polls, says Skashi Maharaj
- Sakshi Maharaj’s statement assumes significance in the view of AIMIM’s impressive showing in Bihar polls, which is believed to have dented the prospects of the candidates from the Mahagathbandhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Covid-19 vaccination: Over 8,000 health workers to be given first shot at 81 centres
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hundreds booked for travelling on Mumbai local trains with fake IDs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination on four days per week in Delhi; 81 sites finalised to begin with
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers don’t understand farm laws, are being misled: Hema Malini
- Hema Malini said that during the talks with the Centre, farmer representatives do not point out any problems in the farm laws but simply call for their withdrawal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ganga Sagar Mela begins on Makar Sankranti in West Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No bird flu case reported in Manipur, says minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox