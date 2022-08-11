PM hits out at ‘politics of freebies’, takes on Congress for its protest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shunned the political culture of offering freebies to score electoral victories, criticised last week’s ‘Black Friday Protest’ by the Congress during the ongoing celebrations of the 75th Year of Independence -- saying that no amount of “black magic” could save the party -- and reiterated the government’s resolve to finding lasting solutions of vexed issues such as stubble burning in place of short-cut measures to check air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR) in winters.

While dedicating a ₹900 crore second-generation ethanol plant in Panipat that will run on farm residue including stubble to the nation, the Prime Minister counted its five long-term benefits – saving fertility of the soil that is affected due to stubble burning, new ‘green job’ opportunities around collection and distribution of stubble, additional income to farmers, environment protection by stopping stubble burning and savings of valuable foreign exchange by cutting fuel imports.

Modi said people who have a tendency to avoid problems by adopting short-cuts for political selfishness can never solve an issue permanently. “Those adopting short-cuts may get applause for some time, and may gain political advantage, but that does not solve the problem. Adopting a short-cut will definitely result in a short-circuit,” he said, referring to the chronic issue of air-pollution due to the stubble burning.

PM also raised the issue of freebies offered by many political parties to win elections. “If there is selfishness in politics, then anyone can come and announce to give free petrol and diesel. Such steps will take away the rights of our children, and prevent the country from becoming self-reliant. Due to such selfish policies, the burden on honest taxpayers of the country will also increase,” he said.

Freebies have become a point of contention between the Centre and states ruled by parties that are not part of the NDA. The Supreme Court is also hearing a public interest litigation on the matter and at the last hearing indicated that it could consider setting up a panel to look into the issue.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded a countrywide referendum on the issue. “Even the poorest man of this country pays tax. He buys something from the market and then pays GST on it. A referendum should be conducted to decide whether government money should be used for family and friends of those in power or for the public,” he said.

Without naming any party, Modi expressed his anguish over the Congress’s protest last Friday, when the party’s leaders sported black clothes. “Those who think that by wearing black clothes, their period of despair will end, are unaware that irrespective of the black magic and their belief in superstition, the public’s trust will never be restored in them,” he said.

Senior Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Surjewala took to Twitter to hit out at the PM’s remarks.

“They could not do anything to bring black money, now they are making pointless issue about black clothes. The country wants the Prime Minister to talk about their problems, but ‘Jumlajeevi’ keeps on speaking anything,” Ramesh wrote.

“Dark clouds of back breaking inflation! Black clouds of unemployment! Dark clouds spread over the sinking economy! Falling rupee - dark clouds of closed business! Dark clouds hovering over the stalling industries! Instead of cursing the opposition, speak on the darkness you have spread,” Surjewala said.