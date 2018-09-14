Today in New Delhi, India
PM in Indore LIVE updates: Narendra Modi visits Indore mosque, talks of ‘new India’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning arrived in Indore to attend ‘Ashara Mubaraka’, the commemoration of the death anniversary of Imam Husain.

By HT Correspondent | Sep 14, 2018 13:48 IST
highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning arrived in Indore to attend ‘Ashara Mubaraka’, the commemoration of the death anniversary of Imam Husain. The Prime Minister was received at the Indore airport by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan. He is also scheduled to meet the 53rd religious head of Dawoodi Bohra community Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin. This is the first meeting between the Prime Minister and the Dawoodi Bohra spiritual leader.

12:58pm IST

‘Share a deep relationship with Bohra community’

 Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi said he shares a deep relationship with the Bohra community adding that he was grateful that the community had always showered him with love.

12:46pm IST

Concept of ‘world is one family’ gives India distinct identity, says PM

PM Modi today praised the Dawoodi Bohra community for its honesty in trade and business and said the concept of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, the world is one family, gives India an identity different from all other countries.

12:41pm IST

PM Modi leaves from Saifee Mosque after attending ‘Ashara Mubaraka’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left from Indore’s Saifee Mosque after attending ‘Ashara Mubaraka’, the commemoration of the death anniversary of Imam Husain. ‘Ashara Mubaraka’ is observed at the beginning of the Islamic year. The period is dedicated to the remembrance of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson Imam Husain.

12:35pm IST

PM Narendra Modi at Saifee Mosque in Indore

 