PM kicks off jobs fair to recruit 1 million people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the “Rozgar Mela” on Saturday to recruit 1 million people and underscored his government’s efforts to soften the blow of the global economic crises.

In his address to the new recruits — over 75,000 people were given appointment letters for various posts in government departments — the PM said that several countries across the world were hit by record inflation and unemployment.

“It is a fact that the global situation is not very good. Several large economies are struggling. In several countries, problems such as high inflation and unemployment are at their peak,” he said.

No one thinks that the side effects of the once-in-a-century Covid-19 pandemic will go away in 100 days, the Prime Minister said, adding that the crisis is grave and global, causing adverse effects all around.

“But despite this crisis, India is taking new initiatives and some risks to save our country from being affected by these problems. We are working to soften this impact on our country. It is a challenging job, but with your blessings, we have been protected till now,” Modi added.

The efficiency of the government departments has increased manifold and India has now leapt from being the 10th biggest economy to occupy the fifth spot in the world in the last eight years, Modi said.

In his speech to the new appointees, Modi cited numerous measures taken by the government, including the push to the manufacturing, infrastructure and tourism sectors, to boost employment opportunities.

The “Rozgar Mela” is an important milestone in the efforts to create employment and self-employment in the last eight years, the PM said.

Earlier in June, the PM directed various government departments and ministries to recruit one million people on a “mission more” in the next year and a half.

While the government has been generating employment for eight years, keeping in mind the 75th year of Independence, it was decided that the Centre will give appointment letters to 75,000 youngsters, the Prime Minister said.

“We decided that a tradition of giving appointment letters in one go should be started so that a collective temperament of completing projects in a time-bound manner develops in the departments,” he said, explaining the rationale behind the “Rozgar Mela”.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join 38 ministries or departments of the Union government at various levels in Group A and B (gazetted), group B (non-gazetted) and group C, an official statement said.

“Today is an important occasion for our youth. A new chapter has been added to our efforts for the past years to create employment and self-employment opportunities,” Modi said.

He urged the new appointees to always keep their “kartavya path” (duties) in mind.

“You are being appointed for the service of the citizens of the country. A government job is not about facilities but a commitment and a golden opportunity to serve people,” he said.

The posts on which appointments are being made include those of the central armed forces personnel, sub-inspectors, constables, LDCs, stenographers, PAs, income tax inspectors and MTS, the official statement said.

Fifty Union ministers handed out the appointment letters to nearly 20,000 people at different locations across the country on Saturday.

While railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was in Jaipur to hand over appointment letters, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was in Bhopal, and information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur in Chandigarh.

Calling the “Rozgar Mela” a historic initiative by PM Modi, Scindia said, “Today a historic initiative was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in terms of employment. Appointment letters were handed over to eligible beneficiaries. 75,000 youth across the country were provided jobs in various departments and ministries of the central government. 10 lakh people will be provided jobs within a year. The country will be led by the youth.”

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman handed out appointment letters to 25 recruits in Chennai.

Congratulating the new recruits, she said many youngsters got the appointment in their own home state. “Here is an engineer who landed as Inspector in Income Tax department, another as a probationary officer in a bank and yet another as GST inspector. Many youngsters got jobs in their place of residence or their native state,” Sitharaman said.

The recruitments are being done by the ministries and departments either by themselves or through recruiting agencies such as the UPSC, the SSC and the Railway Recruitment Board. For expeditious recruitment, the selection process has been simplified and made tech-enabled, the statement said.