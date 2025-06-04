PM KISAN installment no. 20 to be issued soon: Check eligibility

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi is a central government Scheme that provides income support to all landholding farming families in the country. The 19th instalment of the PM Kisan Yojana was released on February 24, and now that the 20th instalment is approaching, beneficiaries are encouraged to complete the required formalities and check their beneficiary status. To receive the benefits of the PM KISAN scheme, farmers need to complete their eKYC, verify their land records and link their bank account with their Aadhaar card.(PTI File)

Who are eligible under the PM Kisan Scheme

Under this scheme, all landholding farmers' families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit. Additionally those who receive a monthly pension of ₹10,000/-or more are excluded from the benefits. All persons who are professionals like doctors, engineers are also excluded from the benefits.

Benefits of the PM-KISAN scheme

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, all landholding farmers' famities shall be provided the financial benefit of ₹6,000 per annum per family payable in three equal installments of ₹2,000 each, every four months.

Formalities to ensure transfer of benefits

To ensure that the benefit of the PM KISAN scheme reaches the intended beneficiaries it is important to ensure that the eKYC has been done. There are three modes available for eKYC. The first is OTP based on Mobile app, the second is biometric based available at State Seva Kendra and third is the face based mode available at PM KISAN mobile app. In addition to this, the beneficiaries need to also verify their land records and link their bank account with their Aadhaar card.

How to check beneficiary status

To check the status of the benefits of the scheme farmers need to check their beneficiary status by going to the official website and clicking on ‘Know your status’. Then they need to enter the registration details to see the status of their benefits. To check the name in the beneficiary list, farmers need to click the ‘Beneficiary list’ option and put their location. If someone has not registered for the scheme, they can do so through the ‘new registration’ option on the website. The responsibility of identifying the eligible farmers' families for benefit under the scheme is entirely of the State/UT Governments.