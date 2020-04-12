PM-KISAN, Jan Dhan, Ujjawala: Govt lends Rs 30,000 crore helping hand in Covid-19 crisis

india

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 11:49 IST

The government has released nearly Rs 30,000 crore financial assistance to different sections of the society in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced Rs 1.70 lakh crore relief package last month, days after a nationwide lockdown was announced to check the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19. In the package, the government announced free foodgrain and cash doles to women, poor senior citizens and farmers to mitigate hardship faced due to the 21-day lockdown.

Here is a look at different schemes under which the government is giving financial assistance:

PM-KISAN: 6.93 crore farmers were benefited through the PM-KISAN scheme to help farmers tide over the Covid-19 crisis. Under the scheme, the government transfers Rs 2,000 cash directly to the farmers’ bank accounts through direct benefit transfer or DBT. Rs 13,855 crore have gone towards payment of first installment of PM-KISAN, the finance ministry said.

Jan Dhan: As many as 19.86 crore women Jan Dhan account holders received Rs 500 each in their account. The total disbursement under the head was 9,930 crore, the finance ministry said.

National Social Assistance Programme: Rs 1,400 crore disbursed to about 2.82 crore old age person, widow and disabled people, the government said on Saturday. Each beneficiary received an ex-gratia cash of Rs 1,000 under the scheme.

Building and Construction Workers’ Fund: As many as 2.16 crore construction workers received financial support from the BCWF managed by state governments. Under this, Rs 3,066 crore were given to beneficiaries.

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana: The government will release 12 million MT of food grain during the April-June quarter. “It will provide for 80 crore people at 5 kg per head per month at no cost. Free rations have already reached 2 cr beneficiaries,” the finance ministry said in a tweet.

Ujjawala scheme: The government is providing free LPG refills for the next three months to over 8.3 crore poor women under the scheme and Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for healthcare workers.