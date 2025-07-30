‘PM ko bulao’: Opposition stages walkout amid Amit Shah's Rajya Sabha speech

The Opposition members on Wednesday interrupted union home minister Amit Shah as he began his speech during the Operation Sindoor debate in Rajya Sabha, eventually staging a walkout. “If I can respond and clarify, then why insist on hearing from him?” Shah questioned the Opposition.(Sansad TV)

The members were demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence in the House to answer questions raised by them.

While Shah tried to pacify the Opposition MPs saying that he would answer their questions, they continued shouting “PM ko bulao (call the Prime Minister).”

“You have to deal with me first. Why do you want to call the PM? You will have more difficulty,” Shah said during the Opposition's slogans.

He said that while PM Modi was “very much in office”, he would address their concerns. “If I can respond and clarify, then why insist on hearing from him?” Shah questioned.

As Shah continued his speech, the members stood up from their seats and continued their slogans in the House.

Following this, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge voiced the members' demand that the Prime Minister address the Rajya Sabha.

“The questions pertain to PM Modi. I'm not saying you (Shah) are not capable of answering. But if PM Modi being in Delhi does not come here this is disrespect of the Rajya Sabha,” Kharge said.

The Opposition thereafter staged a walkout from the House, while Shah continued his address.

This comes after PM Modi addressed the Lok Sabha on the second day of the Operation Sindoor debate in the Lower House. During his speech, the Prime Minister said that the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack was avenged in 22 minutes.

He also spoke about Operation Mahadev, wherein the three Pahalgam attackers were killed. PM Modi also addressed United States President Donald Trump's claims that he brokered the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. He said that US Vice-President J D Vance had tried to contact him 3-4 times on the night of May 9.

“…I was busy with meetings with the armed forces. When I returned the call, the US Vice President warned me of a big attack from Pakistan. I told him that if Pakistan attacks India, our attack would be much bigger,” Modi said.