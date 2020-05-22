e-paper
Home / India News / PM leaves for West Bengal to assess Cyclone Amphan’s impact

PM leaves for West Bengal to assess Cyclone Amphan’s impact

PM will conduct aerial surveys and take part in review meetings in the two states, where aspects of relief and rehabilitation will be discussed.

india Updated: May 22, 2020 10:02 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct aerial surveys of areas in Bengal ravaged by Cyclone Amphan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct aerial surveys of areas in Bengal ravaged by Cyclone Amphan.
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning left for West Bengal to take stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone Amphan He would later in the day visit Odisha.

Modi will conduct aerial surveys and take part in review meetings in the two states, where aspects of relief and rehabilitation will be discussed.

Chief ministers Mamata Banerjee and Naveen Patnaik would join the prime minister during the aerial survey in their respective states.

Cyclone Amphan has left 77 people dead and thousands homeless in West Bengal, battering several parts of the state and washing away bridges and swamping low-lying areas. It also wreaked havoc in Odisha, damaging power and telecom infrastructure in several coastal districts. The extremely severe cyclonic storm has weakened and moved to Bangladesh, the IMD said. This is the prime minister’s first visit outside the national capital after the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed on the midnight of March 24.

